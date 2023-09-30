Best Counter-Strike 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are superb high-performance graphics cards for Counter-Strike 2. Both these GPUs were launched for no compromises 1440p gaming in the last generation, and they continue to deliver at the resolution with little to no tweaks in the latest titles. Counter-Strike is even easier to handle as it's not so demanding on hardware.

Performance in the game is slightly worse than the numbers the 3070 GPUs could have logged in CS:GO. This is because CS2 bundles a bunch of new visual effects and graphics technologies that make it a relevant modern competitive title.

High framerates are critical in the shooter. Hence, in this article, we will list the best settings combination for flawless gameplay on the 3070 and 3070 Ti.

Best Counter-Strike 2 settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 packs enough graphics horsepower to play Counter-Strike 2 at 1440p with a mix of high and very high settings applied. However, we recommend cranking down multisampling anti-aliasing (MSAA) to 4x for optimal framerates. Although this setting can increase the jagged edges slightly, the performance penalty of 8x isn't worth it.

The following settings combination are ideal for the RTX 3070:

Video:

Main menu background scenery: Inferno

Inferno Color mode: Computer monitor

Computer monitor Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Widescreen 16:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video:

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Disabled Current video values preset: Custom

Custom Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x MSAA

4x MSAA Global shadow quality: Very High

Very High Model/Texture detail: Very High

Very High Shader detail: High

High Particle detail: Very High

Very High Ambient occlusion: Enabled

Enabled High dynamic range: Quality

Quality FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Best Counter-Strike 2 settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful than its older non-Ti sibling. This GPU allows gamers to crank up settings in most titles, but we don't recommend doing so in Counter-Strike 2. With a mix of high and very high settings, the game looks fantastic and runs at sky-high framerates. So you don't need to push other settings to the maximum.

The following are our settings recommendations for the 3070 Ti:

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti can handle Counter-Strike 2 pretty well with the above settings combinations allowed. These GPUs were primarily built to handle the latest and most demanding titles in the market. Hence, optimized games like Counter-Strike will be a cakewalk for them.