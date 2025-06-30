5 Best CPUs for Nvidia RTX 5050

The Nvidia RTX 5050 has been announced with improved rendering and ray tracing performance over its last iteration, the RTX 3050. The card comes with a $249 price tag targeting entry-level gamers. Moreover, with support for multi-frame generation, it offers an advantage when compared with Intel's Battlemage and AMD RDNA cards. Nvidia's newest graphics card will hit shelves in the second half of July, giving gamers some time to prep their system.

While most modern systems are equipped well to handle the card, given the performance bracket, low 130W power draw, and physical footprint, choosing the best CPU remains crucial. Splurge too much, and you may end up with a bottleneck. The chip market isn't in great shape either, with both Intel and AMD stocking several older CPUs at lucrative discounts.

To help you choose the best based on your budget and workload, we have compiled this list with ideal options.

Multiple discounted Intel and AMD budget CPUs pair well with the RTX 5050

1) Intel Core i5-13400F ($129)

The Core i5-13400F is a capable budget gaming CPU after the price cuts (Image via Amazon)

The Core i5-13400F continues to be a strong recommendation for gamers even after two generations since its release. With 10 cores, six of which are 'P' rated and the remainder 'E', the chip represents a sweet spot in single and multi-core performance for a well-rounded budget setup.

Spec Value Cores/Threads 6P + 4E cores / 16 threads Boost Clock 4.6 GHz (P-cores) TDP 65W Price $115-130 Cooler Included Yes (Intel stock)

You can score the chip brand new for around $129.99. Second-hand deals on eBay are plenty, giving you the option to save a few more bucks. Some of the other nice-to-haves include a bundled stock cooler, support for both DDR4 and DDR5 memory, and a manageable 65W power budget.

Pros:

Lowest price point with strong gaming performance

65W TDP runs cool with a stock cooler

16 threads handle multitasking well

Cons:

Lower boost clocks than competitors

Older 13th gen architecture

E-cores weaker than P-cores for some tasks

2) AMD Ryzen 5 7600 ($189)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 is another last-gen budget gaming chip (Image via Walmart)

Coming to AMD chips, the Ryzen 5 7600 stays a strong option for gamers planning to get the RTX 5050. The chip is a six-core offering from the last-gen Zen 4 lineup. You get stellar operating speeds, a similar 65W power budget, and a bundled stock cooler. However, don't expect much in terms of multi-core capabilities. That said, gamers should be satisfied with this processor.

Spec Value Cores/Threads 6 cores / 12 threads Boost Clock 5.1 GHz TDP 65W Price $175-189 Cooler Included Yes (Wraith Stealth)

The price of the chip remains higher than its Intel counterparts, however. At $189, with DDR5 exclusivity, AMD can be significantly costlier for the RTX 5050 gamer. We must warn you against the cheaper Ryzen 8000 series as it doesn't ship with PCIe 5.0 support (the RTX 5050 requires this feature, being a Gen 5 card). Hence, the 7600 represents the cheapest entry point to Team Red.

Pros:

Highest boost clocks at 5.1 GHz

Modern AM5 platform with a future upgrade path

PBO can unlock 7600X-level performance

Cons:

Only 12 threads vs Intel's hybrid designs

AM5 platform requires DDR5 memory

Runs hotter than Intel's 65W options

3) AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D ($200)

The Ryzen 7 5700X3D brings strong gaming performance without costing too much (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D is an interesting choice for the RTX 5050. It's the only eight-core chip available around the $200 mark, with the added benefit of 3D V-cache, which adds significant gaming prowess to this seemingly old chip.

While single-core performance numbers aren't close to Intel Arrow Lake or AMD's Zen 5 chips, the multi-core capabilities and support for cheaper AM4 motherboards and memory make it worthwhile.

Spec Value Cores/Threads 8 cores / 16 threads Boost Clock 4.1 GHz TDP 105W Price $180-200 Cooler Included No

In terms of on-paper specs, the 5700X3D might look unimpressive. Being a first-gen X3D chip, it ships with a low 4.1 GHz boost clock. Moreover, the 105W TDP means you'll have to invest dearly in a cooler. Instead of buying brand new, we recommend looking for the 5700X3D in the second-hand market for the best value.

Pros:

3D V-Cache delivers exceptional gaming performance

8 full cores for productivity workloads

Often beats much more expensive CPUs in games

Cons:

Lower boost clocks at 4.1 GHz

Older AM4 platform limits future upgrades

No stock cooler included

4) Intel Core i5-14400F

The Core i5-14400F is a more modern budget gaming CPU for the RTX 5050 (Image via Amazon)

The Core i5-14400F is a sweet spot between single-core performance metrics and pricing. Available for under $190, the chip ships with a similar profile as the 13400F 10 cores and 16 threads.

However, you get a higher 4.7 GHz boost clock while maintaining the 65W power draw. The Raptor Lake Refresh architecture delivers 6-7% better gaming capabilities.

Spec Value Cores/Threads 6P + 4E cores / 16 threads Boost Clock 4.7 GHz (P-cores) TDP 65W Price $180-190 Cooler Included Yes (Intel stock)

The 14400F is still based on the LGA1700 socket, which keeps both DDR4 and DDR5 options open. This adds to the appeal of the chip by giving gamers more freedom in choosing parts in a way that helps keep prices in check. Other nice-to-haves include support for memory overclocking, bundled cooler, and wider availability than the 13400F.

Pros:

Modern 14th gen with improved single-core performance

Efficient 65W TDP with included cooler

Great price-to-performance ratio

Cons:

Only 6 P-cores vs 14600KF's threading advantage

Lower boost clocks than premium options

Limited overclocking headroom

5) Intel Core i5-14600KF

The 14600KF brings future-proofing while offering strong match with the RTX 5050 (Image via Amazon)

The Core i5-14600KF is a decent deal for those looking for a future-proof system with the RTX 5050. Do note that the chip may feel a bit overkill for what the 50-class graphics card has to offer. As such, we don't recommend investing in this high-end processor unless you have the budget or plans to upgrade.

Spec Value Cores/Threads 6P + 8E cores / 20 threads Boost Clock 5.3 GHz (P-cores) TDP 125W Price $200-220 Cooler Included No

The i5-14600KF has recently dropped in price and sells for $215 brand new. You get 14 cores — 6 'P' and 8 'E' — with 5.3 Ghz max boost speeds. The chip also supports full CPU and memory overclocking, unlike the 13400 and 14400. However, it also ships with a 125W power budget and requires investment in a decent cooler to tame.

Pros:

Most threads at 20 total (6P + 8E)

Highest P-core boost at 5.3 GHz

Excellent for gaming plus streaming

Cons:

125W TDP requires better cooling

No stock cooler included

Highest price point

The RTX 5050 is a well-optimized budget piece of gaming hardware. Even CPUs from a few generations ago can be a good fit for the GPU. However, keeping the latest IPC improvements and upgradability in mind, the above choices make for a wise investment in your gaming setup.

