The RTX 2070 and 2070 Super are superb GPUs for playing the latest games. Although gamers might not be able to stick to 1440p, the initial target resolution, for the most part, every new launch can easily be played on these cards. The latest arcade racing game from Ubisoft, The Crew Motorsport, is no exception.
The third installment in The Crew series is in a closed beta stage as of this writing. The game features a ton of graphics settings, which need to be customized for a decent experience in the game.
In this article, we will list the best settings for an ideal experience in the game.
Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 2070
The RTX 2070 is starting to show its age in 2023. The GPU can run The Crew Motorsport in high and medium settings. However, gamers will have to stick to FHD in this title.
The best graphics settings for this racing title are as follows:
General
- Video adapter: Primary video card
- Display: Primary display
- Window mode: Borderless
- Window size: 1920 x 1080
- Render scale: 1.00
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- V-sync: Off
- Framerate lock: 30
Quality
- Video preset: Custom
- Texture filtering: High
- Shadows: High
- Geometry: High
- Vegetation: High
- Environment: High
- Terrain: High
- Volumetric FX: High
- Depth of field: Medium
- Motion blur: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflection: Medium
Image calibration
- Dynamic range: sRGB
- SDR settings
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- Gamma: As per your preference
HDR settings
- HDR black point: 100
- HDR white point: 0
- HDR brightness: 20
Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 2070 Super
The Super sibling of the 2070 is much faster than the older GPU. Thus, gamers can bump up the resolution to 1440p without turning the game into a stuttery mess.
The best graphics settings in The Crew Motorsport for the RTX 2070 Super are as follows:
General
- Video adapter: Primary video card
- Display: Primary display
- Window mode: Borderless
- Window size: 2560 x 1440
- Render scale: 1.00
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- V-sync: Off
- Framerate lock: 60
Quality
- Video preset: Custom
- Texture filtering: High
- Shadows: High
- Geometry: High
- Vegetation: High
- Environment: High
- Terrain: High
- Volumetric FX: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflection: High
Image calibration
- Dynamic range: sRGB
- SDR settings
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- Gamma: As per your preference
HDR settings
- HDR black point: 100
- HDR white point: 0
- HDR brightness: 20
The RTX 2070 and 2070 Super aren't the best GPUs in the market. However, they are still capable enough to run the latest games at decent framerates without compromising on experience. Although the newer variants are much faster than the 2070, gamers can still get away with these GPUs from a couple of generations ago.