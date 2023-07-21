The RTX 2070 and 2070 Super are superb GPUs for playing the latest games. Although gamers might not be able to stick to 1440p, the initial target resolution, for the most part, every new launch can easily be played on these cards. The latest arcade racing game from Ubisoft, The Crew Motorsport, is no exception.

The third installment in The Crew series is in a closed beta stage as of this writing. The game features a ton of graphics settings, which need to be customized for a decent experience in the game.

In this article, we will list the best settings for an ideal experience in the game.

Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 2070

The RTX 2070 is starting to show its age in 2023. The GPU can run The Crew Motorsport in high and medium settings. However, gamers will have to stick to FHD in this title.

The best graphics settings for this racing title are as follows:

General

Video adapter: Primary video card

Primary video card Display: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Window size: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Render scale: 1.00

1.00 Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA V-sync: Off

Off Framerate lock: 30

Quality

Video preset: Custom

Custom Texture filtering: High

High Shadows: High

High Geometry: High

High Vegetation: High

High Environment: High

High Terrain: High

High Volumetric FX: High

High Depth of field: Medium

Medium Motion blur: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflection: Medium

Image calibration

Dynamic range: sRGB

sRGB SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma: As per your preference

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 2070 Super

The Super sibling of the 2070 is much faster than the older GPU. Thus, gamers can bump up the resolution to 1440p without turning the game into a stuttery mess.

The best graphics settings in The Crew Motorsport for the RTX 2070 Super are as follows:

General

Video adapter: Primary video card

Primary video card Display: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Window size: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Render scale: 1.00

1.00 Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA V-sync: Off

Off Framerate lock: 60

Quality

Video preset: Custom

Custom Texture filtering: High

High Shadows: High

High Geometry: High

High Vegetation: High

High Environment: High

High Terrain: High

High Volumetric FX: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflection: High

Image calibration

Dynamic range: sRGB

sRGB SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma: As per your preference

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

The RTX 2070 and 2070 Super aren't the best GPUs in the market. However, they are still capable enough to run the latest games at decent framerates without compromising on experience. Although the newer variants are much faster than the 2070, gamers can still get away with these GPUs from a couple of generations ago.