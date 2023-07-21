Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The Crew Motorfest has entered a closed beta stage currently. The game will launch later this year in the fall. However, those with an invite can jump into it right now for a limited time before the fun begins in September. The title is the third entry to the arcade racing series from Ubisoft. With massively improved game physics and visuals, it seems like a huge improvement to the 2018 version.
The game is designed to utilize the latest graphics cards like the RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti to the fullest. Thus, it is crucial to customize the settings accordingly to ensure a good experience.
In this article, we will go over the best graphics settings for the best experience in The Crew Motorsport.
Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 is built for 1080p gaming at the highest settings. Although it's a couple of years old at this point, the graphics card continues to be a great option for flawless FHD gaming. The following are the recommended settings for this game:
General
- Video adapter: Primary video card
- Display: Primary display
- Window mode: Borderless
- Window size: 1920 x 1080
- Render scale: 1.00
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- V-sync: Off
- Framerate lock: 30
Quality
- Video preset: Custom
- Texture filtering: High
- Shadows: High
- Geometry: High
- Vegetation: High
- Environment: High
- Terrain: High
- Volumetric FX: High
- Depth of field: Medium
- Motion blur: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflection: Medium
Image calibration
- Dynamic range: sRGB
- SDR settings
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- Gamma: As per your preference
HDR settings
- HDR black point: 100
- HDR white point: 0
- HDR brightness: 20
Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti is much more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. The graphics card is built for 1080p gaming without compromises. Thus, you can max out the settings in this title without sacrificing performance.
The best settings for a stable 60+ FPS experience in The Crew Motorfest are as follows:
General
- Video adapter: Primary video card
- Display: Primary display
- Window mode: Borderless
- Window size: 1920 x 1080
- Render scale: 1.00
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- V-sync: Off
- Framerate lock: 60
Quality
- Video preset: Custom
- Texture filtering: High
- Shadows: High
- Geometry: High
- Vegetation: High
- Environment: High
- Terrain: High
- Volumetric FX: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflection: High
Image calibration
- Dynamic range: sRGB
- SDR settings
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- Gamma: As per your preference
HDR settings
- HDR black point: 100
- HDR white point: 0
- HDR brightness: 20
For the bottom line, The Crew Motorfest won't be the most demanding game to launch this year. Thus, those with powerful last-gen cards like the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti won't face major performance issues in this arcade racing title from team Ubisoft.