Best Crew Motorfest closed beta graphics settings for RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

The Crew Motorfest can be best enjoyed on new graphics cards like the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti. The game is currently in a closed beta stage. Thus, those with an invite code can jump into it before this racing title is launched this fall. Like most other modern AAA titles, the latest arcade racing title from Ubisoft features a ton of customizable graphics settings. Gamers can tweak these to ensure the title performs optimally.
This article will list the best setting combination for Nvidia's RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti GPUs from Team Green.
Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 4070
The RTX 4070 is marketed as a 1440p gaming GPU. The card is exceptionally powerful at that resolution, as discussed in this review. Since The Crew Motorfest is not a super demanding game, gamers can derive a solid experience from this title with a mid-range card like the 4070.
The best settings to use in The Crew Motorfest when it's running on this card are as follows:
General
- Video adapter: Primary video card
- Display: Primary display
- Window mode: Borderless
- Window size: 2560 x 1440
- Render scale: 1.00
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- V-sync: Off
- Framerate lock: 30
Quality
- Video preset: Custom
- Texture filtering: High
- Shadows: High
- Geometry: High
- Vegetation: High
- Environment: High
- Terrain: High
- Volumetric FX: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflection: High
Image calibration
- Dynamic range: sRGB
- SDR settings
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- Gamma
HDR settings
- HDR black point: 100
- HDR white point: 0
- HDR brightness: 20
Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 4070 Ti
The RTX 4070 Ti is miles faster than its newer non-Ti sibling. Gamers can play Ubisoft's latest The Crew game at up to 4K on this card without encountering major performance hiccups.
The best settings to employ in the title are listed below:
General
- Video adapter: Primary video card
- Display: Primary display
- Window mode: Borderless
- Window size: 3840 x 2160
- Render scale: 1.00
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- V-sync: Off
- Framerate lock: 60
Quality
- Video preset: Custom
- Texture filtering: High
- Shadows: High
- Geometry: High
- Vegetation: High
- Environment: High
- Terrain: High
- Volumetric FX: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflection: High
Image calibration
- Dynamic range: sRGB
- SDR settings
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- Gamma
HDR settings
- HDR black point: 100
- HDR white point: 0
- HDR brightness: 20
Unfortunately, The Crew Motorfest is locked at 60 FPS in its current closed beta mode. Thus, gamers cannot run the game at high framerates just yet. Thus, these high-end RTX 40 series cards won't have any problem running this title flawlessly with all the settings cranked up to the absolute maximum.