Best Crew Motorfest closed beta graphics settings for RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

The Crew Motorfest can be best enjoyed on new graphics cards like the RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti. The game is currently in a closed beta stage. Thus, those with an invite code can jump into it before this racing title is launched this fall. Like most other modern AAA titles, the latest arcade racing title from Ubisoft features a ton of customizable graphics settings. Gamers can tweak these to ensure the title performs optimally.

This article will list the best setting combination for Nvidia's RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti GPUs from Team Green.

Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 4070

The RTX 4070 is marketed as a 1440p gaming GPU. The card is exceptionally powerful at that resolution, as discussed in this review. Since The Crew Motorfest is not a super demanding game, gamers can derive a solid experience from this title with a mid-range card like the 4070.

The best settings to use in The Crew Motorfest when it's running on this card are as follows:

General

Video adapter: Primary video card

Primary video card Display: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Window size: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Render scale: 1.00

1.00 Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA V-sync: Off

Off Framerate lock: 30

Quality

Video preset: Custom

Custom Texture filtering: High

High Shadows: High

High Geometry: High

High Vegetation: High

High Environment: High

High Terrain: High

High Volumetric FX: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflection: High

Image calibration

Dynamic range: sRGB

sRGB SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti is miles faster than its newer non-Ti sibling. Gamers can play Ubisoft's latest The Crew game at up to 4K on this card without encountering major performance hiccups.

The best settings to employ in the title are listed below:

General

Video adapter: Primary video card

Primary video card Display: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Window size: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Render scale: 1.00

1.00 Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA V-sync: Off

Off Framerate lock: 60

Quality

Video preset: Custom

Custom Texture filtering: High

High Shadows: High

High Geometry: High

High Vegetation: High

High Environment: High

High Terrain: High

High Volumetric FX: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflection: High

Image calibration

Dynamic range: sRGB

sRGB SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

Unfortunately, The Crew Motorfest is locked at 60 FPS in its current closed beta mode. Thus, gamers cannot run the game at high framerates just yet. Thus, these high-end RTX 40 series cards won't have any problem running this title flawlessly with all the settings cranked up to the absolute maximum.