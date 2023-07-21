Best Crew Motorfest closed beta graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti are great video cards for playing the latest games available currently. These products are made for high-resolution gaming, especially at 1440p and 4K. Thus, those with these GPUs can expect a solid experience in the latest arcade racing entry from Ubisoft, The Crew Motorsport. The game will be launched this fall. However, those with an invitation code to this title's closed beta can jump into action right now.

This offering comes with a ton of settings related to visuals that can be customized to enjoy the game at its best. This article will list the best graphics settings for Nvidia's last-gen 70-class cards.

Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is built for flawless 1440p gaming. The card lives up to its promise in The Crew Motorfest, and gamers can enjoy the title in High settings at QHD without major performance hiccups.

These are the best settings to use for this GPU in The Crew Motorsport:

General

Video adapter: Primary video card

Primary video card Display: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Window size: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Render scale: 1.00

1.00 Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA V-sync: Off

Off Framerate lock: 30

Quality

Video preset: Custom

Custom Texture filtering: High

High Shadows: High

High Geometry: High

High Vegetation: High

High Environment: High

High Terrain: High

High Volumetric FX: High

High Depth of field: Medium

Medium Motion blur: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflection: Medium

Image calibration

Dynamic range: sRGB

sRGB SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The newer RTX 3070 Ti is much more powerful than its 3070 counterpart. It can play the game at 4K without running into performance issues. However, it is recommended that gamers stick to QHD to get higher framerates at the highest settings.

Here is everything that should be used while running The Crew Motorsport on Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti:

General

Video adapter: Primary video card

Primary video card Display: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Borderless

Borderless Window size: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Render scale: 1.00

1.00 Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA V-sync: Off

Off Framerate lock: 60

Quality

Video preset: Custom

Custom Texture filtering: High

High Shadows: High

High Geometry: High

High Vegetation: High

High Environment: High

High Terrain: High

High Volumetric FX: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflection: High

Image calibration

Dynamic range: sRGB

sRGB SDR settings

Brightness: 50

50 Contrast: 50

50 Gamma

HDR settings

HDR black point: 100

100 HDR white point: 0

0 HDR brightness: 20

The 3070 and 3070 Ti are superb cards for playing modern games. They can handle the latest The Crew game without breaking a sweat. Thus, gamers with these high-end cards from the last generation need not worry about facing performance issues.