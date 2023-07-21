Best Crew Motorfest closed beta graphics settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Nvidia's RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti are great video cards for playing the latest games available currently. These products are made for high-resolution gaming, especially at 1440p and 4K. Thus, those with these GPUs can expect a solid experience in the latest arcade racing entry from Ubisoft, The Crew Motorsport. The game will be launched this fall. However, those with an invitation code to this title's closed beta can jump into action right now.
This offering comes with a ton of settings related to visuals that can be customized to enjoy the game at its best. This article will list the best graphics settings for Nvidia's last-gen 70-class cards.
Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 3070
The RTX 3070 is built for flawless 1440p gaming. The card lives up to its promise in The Crew Motorfest, and gamers can enjoy the title in High settings at QHD without major performance hiccups.
These are the best settings to use for this GPU in The Crew Motorsport:
General
- Video adapter: Primary video card
- Display: Primary display
- Window mode: Borderless
- Window size: 2560 x 1440
- Render scale: 1.00
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- V-sync: Off
- Framerate lock: 30
Quality
- Video preset: Custom
- Texture filtering: High
- Shadows: High
- Geometry: High
- Vegetation: High
- Environment: High
- Terrain: High
- Volumetric FX: High
- Depth of field: Medium
- Motion blur: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflection: Medium
Image calibration
- Dynamic range: sRGB
- SDR settings
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- Gamma
HDR settings
- HDR black point: 100
- HDR white point: 0
- HDR brightness: 20
Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti
The newer RTX 3070 Ti is much more powerful than its 3070 counterpart. It can play the game at 4K without running into performance issues. However, it is recommended that gamers stick to QHD to get higher framerates at the highest settings.
Here is everything that should be used while running The Crew Motorsport on Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti:
General
- Video adapter: Primary video card
- Display: Primary display
- Window mode: Borderless
- Window size: 2560 x 1440
- Render scale: 1.00
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- V-sync: Off
- Framerate lock: 60
Quality
- Video preset: Custom
- Texture filtering: High
- Shadows: High
- Geometry: High
- Vegetation: High
- Environment: High
- Terrain: High
- Volumetric FX: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflection: High
Image calibration
- Dynamic range: sRGB
- SDR settings
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- Gamma
HDR settings
- HDR black point: 100
- HDR white point: 0
- HDR brightness: 20
The 3070 and 3070 Ti are superb cards for playing modern games. They can handle the latest The Crew game without breaking a sweat. Thus, gamers with these high-end cards from the last generation need not worry about facing performance issues.