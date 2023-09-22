Nvidia's GTX 1660 and 1660 Super aren't the best cards for playing Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 since they were launched as cheaper alternatives to the RTX 2060 and 2060 Super a couple of generations ago. Both are by no means the fastest GPUs today. However, they still can run AAA games as well as new titles at comfortable framerates with some tweaks to their settings.
The same goes for Cyberpunk 2077. With the new 2.0 update, this game offers better visuals and gameplay mechanics compared to its previous versions, which only makes it more demanding. The best settings combination for the GTX 1660 and 1660 Super is provided in this article.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660
The GTX 1660 doesn't have a ton of graphics computing power. Moreover, the GPU is held back by a limited 6 GB of VRAM. Thus, gamers on this GPU will have to rely on a mix of medium and low settings at 1080p with FSR turned on for high framerates in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0.
The best settings combination for the GTX 1660 is as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: N/A
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: Medium
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: Medium
- Volumetric fog resolution: Medium
- Volumetric cloud quality: Medium
- Max dynamic decals: Medium
- Screen space reflection quality: Medium
- Subsurface scattering quality: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: Medium
- Color precision: Medium
- Mirror quality: Low
- Level of Detail (LOD): Medium
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: Off
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: Off
- Ray-traced local shadows: Off
- Ray-traced lighting: Off
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Super
The GTX 1660 Super is considerably more powerful than the older non-Super graphics cards. This will allow gamers to crank up the settings even further in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 which brings slightly better graphics fidelity.
Our recommendations for the best settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 are as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: N/A
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: Medium
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: Medium
- Volumetric fog resolution: Medium
- Volumetric cloud quality: Medium
- Max dynamic decals: Medium
- Screen space reflection quality: Medium
- Subsurface scattering quality: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: Medium
- Color precision: Medium
- Mirror quality: Low
- Level of Detail (LOD): Medium
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: Off
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: Off
- Ray-traced local shadows: Off
- Ray-traced lighting: Off
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
The GTX 1660 and 1660 Super aren't the fastest graphics cards in the market. However, with the graphics settings listed above, Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 plays pretty well on these GPUs without major framerate issues.