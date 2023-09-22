Nvidia's GTX 1660 and 1660 Super aren't the best cards for playing Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 since they were launched as cheaper alternatives to the RTX 2060 and 2060 Super a couple of generations ago. Both are by no means the fastest GPUs today. However, they still can run AAA games as well as new titles at comfortable framerates with some tweaks to their settings.

The same goes for Cyberpunk 2077. With the new 2.0 update, this game offers better visuals and gameplay mechanics compared to its previous versions, which only makes it more demanding. The best settings combination for the GTX 1660 and 1660 Super is provided in this article.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660

The GTX 1660 doesn't have a ton of graphics computing power. Moreover, the GPU is held back by a limited 6 GB of VRAM. Thus, gamers on this GPU will have to rely on a mix of medium and low settings at 1080p with FSR turned on for high framerates in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0.

The best settings combination for the GTX 1660 is as follows:

Graphics

The basic and DLSS settings for the GTX 1660 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: N/A

N/A Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20

0.20 Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

The detailed advanced settings for Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: Medium

Medium Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog resolution: Medium

Medium Volumetric cloud quality: Medium

Medium Max dynamic decals: Medium

Medium Screen space reflection quality: Medium

Medium Subsurface scattering quality: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: Medium

Medium Color precision: Medium

Medium Mirror quality: Low

Low Level of Detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced local shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced lighting: Off

Off Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Super

The GTX 1660 Super is considerably more powerful than the older non-Super graphics cards. This will allow gamers to crank up the settings even further in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 which brings slightly better graphics fidelity.

Our recommendations for the best settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 are as follows:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: N/A

N/A Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20

0.20 Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

The basic graphics settings for the GTX 1660 Super (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: Medium

Medium Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog resolution: Medium

Medium Volumetric cloud quality: Medium

Medium Max dynamic decals: Medium

Medium Screen space reflection quality: Medium

Medium Subsurface scattering quality: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: Medium

Medium Color precision: Medium

Medium Mirror quality: Low

Low Level of Detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced local shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced lighting: Off

Off Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

The GTX 1660 and 1660 Super aren't the fastest graphics cards in the market. However, with the graphics settings listed above, Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 plays pretty well on these GPUs without major framerate issues.