Best Dead Island 2 graphics for Nvidia RTX 2070 and 2070 Super

Deep Silver recently launched Dead Island 2 as the latest addition to the Dead Island series. The zombie-infested game's art style and graphics are absolutely stunning and require powerful hardware to touch high frame rates without compromising the visuals. The Nvidia RTX 2070 and 2070 Super are great cards that can breeze through the game in high settings.

Dead Island 2 takes place in quarantined Los Angeles and San Francisco due to the influx of infected people. Players must fight against various zombie hordes to complete their objective and find a cure.

Nvidia RTX 2070 and 2070 Super can handle Dead Island 2 at higher resolutions with ease

The RTX 2070 and 2070 Super are powerful cards and can run most 2023 titles with relative ease. Dead Island 2 can be quite demanding when turning the graphics settings into ultra or high settings due to its vivid visual elements.

Fortunately, Nvidia’s RTX 2070 and 2070 Super can easily run the new zombie-slayer game with ease, even at higher resolutions like 1440p. Players can follow the graphics settings listed below for the best gameplay experience.

Gaming rigs with an RTX 2070 can maintain a healthy 80 frames per second (FPS) mark without compromising the game's visual beauty. Players can choose to tone down the resolution to 1920x1080 and obtain frame rates above the 120 mark.

Display

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen VSync: No

No Maximum Framerate: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: 90 (Player preference)

90 (Player preference) Motion Blur: 0

Advanced

Overall Quality: Custom

Custom Anti Aliasing: Temporal AA High

Temporal AA High View Distance: Medium

Medium Post Processing: Ultra

Ultra Shadows: Ultra

Ultra Textures: Ultra

Ultra Effects: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Details: Medium

Medium SSAO: Ultra

Ultra Indirect Shadows: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: Medium

Medium Shading Quality: Medium

Medium AMD Fidelity Super Resolution 2: Quality

Quality AMD Fidelity Variable Shading: On

Users can also modify these settings and change the “Textures” option to “High” or “Medium” for an instant boost to the frame rate.

Nvidia RTX 2070 Super graphics settings

The RTX 2070 Super can run the game with smoothly high graphics presets at 1440p resolution without encountering issues.

Display

Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Window Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen VSync: No

No Maximum Framerate: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: 90 (Player preference)

90 (Player preference) Motion Blur: 0

Advanced

Overall Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anti Aliasing: Temporal AA High

Temporal AA High View Distance: Ultra

Ultra Post Processing: Ultra

Ultra Shadows: Ultra

Ultra Textures: Ultra

Ultra Effects: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Details: Ultra

Ultra SSAO: Ultra

Ultra Indirect Shadows: Ultra

Ultra Screen Space Reflections: Ultra

Ultra Shading Quality: Ultra

Ultra AMD Fidelity Super Resolution 2: Quality

Quality AMD Fidelity Variable Shading: On

Dead Island 2 does not support Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), which makes utilizing the FSR2 technology the only option to render additional frames. However, players can easily tweak the advanced graphics settings to achieve a more consistent FPS count. Follow Sportskeeda for more graphics settings guides.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

