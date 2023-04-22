Best Dead Island 2 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super

Dead Island 2 is Dambuster Studios’ latest role-playing action-packed and zombie-filled title with an adventurous journey. Players will come face-to-face with the Infected and must fight their way through them to complete the title's objectives. The highly anticipated game can be enjoyed at a steady frame rate and stunning graphical quality with Nvidia’s GTX 1660 and 1660 Super cards.

Featuring a unique and fun storyline, Dead Island 2 will see players take down zombie-infested areas with makeshift weapons to avoid certain death. It will also task them with completing a few puzzles at certain stages to gain access to different parts of the overall mission. This article will outline the best graphics settings for Dead Island 2 on the 1660 and 1660 Super GPUs.

The Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super can run Dead Island 2 without any issues

Dead Island 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2011 title and was built on Unreal Engine 4. It takes players to the chaotic and post-apocalyptic version of the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco, which have been locked down due to the zombie infestation. Players are tasked with survival and will have to fight through waves of the Infected in order to obtain a cure.

Nvidia GTX 1660 graphics settings

Here are the best settings for Dead Island 2 at a high graphical preset for players using a GTX 1660:

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080 (Native resolution of your monitor)

1920x1080 (Native resolution of your monitor) Window Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen VSync: No

No Maximum Framerate: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: 90 (Player preference)

90 (Player preference) Motion Blur: 0

Advanced

Overall Quality: High

High Anti Aliasing: Temporal AA High

Temporal AA High View Distance: High

High Post Processing: High

High Shadows: High

High Textures: High

High Effects: High

High Foliage Details: High

High SSAO: High

High Indirect Shadows: High

High Screen Space Reflections: High

High Shading Quality: High

High AMD Fidelity Super Resolution 2: Quality

Quality AMD Fidelity Variable Shading: On

Nvidia GTX 1660 Super graphics settings

Listed below are the best graphical settings for the gore-filled zombie slayer title if you're interested in high-quality performance with the GTX 1660 Super:

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080 (Native resolution of your monitor)

1920x1080 (Native resolution of your monitor) Window Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen VSync: No

No Maximum Framerate: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: 90 (Player preference)

90 (Player preference) Motion Blur: 0

Advanced

Overall Quality: High

High Anti Aliasing: Temporal AA High

Temporal AA High View Distance: High

High Post Processing: High

High Shadows: High

High Textures: High

High Effects: High

High Foliage Details: High

High SSAO: High

High Indirect Shadows: High

High Screen Space Reflections: High

High Shading Quality: High

High AMD Fidelity Super Resolution 2: Quality

Quality AMD Fidelity Variable Shading: On

It should be noted that these settings provide the most stable frame rate at 1920x1080 resolution. However, players may see a minor dip in FPS whenever they encounter a large horde of zombies in the open streets of the game. If higher frame rates take priority over enhanced visuals, fans can choose to lower the graphics preset to Medium or Low with the Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super.

Dead Island 2 is currently available on various platforms - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more graphics settings guides.

