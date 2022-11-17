Best Warzone 2 settings for GTX 1660

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 sets itself apart from its prequel by delivering a Battle Royale experience like never before. The new map, Al Mazrah, features a wide variety of terrains, ranging from clustered city buildings to an oasis with pools of water. All of these captivating elements are brought to life with the franchise's latest graphical upgrades and brilliant audio design.

Back in 2019, the GTX 1660 was a solid mid-range GPU from Nvidia and the ideal choice for mid-range gamers looking for a solid 1080p performance, since it delivered the best of both worlds, visual fidelity and framerates. However, as time went by and games progressed technologically, this GPU doesn't stand as strong as it used to.

Warzone 2, being a next-generation title, demands much more from the player's hardware. This article takes a closer look into the best Warzone 2 settings for the GTX 1660.

Warzone 2 performs decently on a GTX 1660

While the GTX 1660 does the bare minimum to provide a decent experience in Warzone 2, the game has offered its fans numerous settings to tweak and adjust so that they can squeeze out every possible frame from their GPUs. The settings mentioned in this guide aim to provide the best framerates possible without compromising too much on the visuals. It's essential to note here that these settings are merely a starting point and that users can freely adjust the settings further as they prefer.

Here are the most optimal settings for Warzone 2:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: GTX 1660

GTX 1660 Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (1080p is preferable)

Select your monitor's maximum resolution (1080p is preferable) Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: AMD FSR 1.0

AMD FSR 1.0 AMD FSR 1.0 Preset: Ultra Quality

Ultra Quality Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality

High Quality Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Medium

Medium Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: Low

Low Distant Level of Detail: Low

Low Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Short Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Medium

Medium Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: Low

Low Tessellation: Off

Off Terrain Memory: Max

Max On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)

Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection) Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality: Low

Low Water Caustics: Off

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Medium

Medium Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Cache Spot Shadows: On

On Spot Cache: High

High Particle Lighting: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Static Reflection Quality: Low

Low Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)

90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Wide 1st Person Camera Movement: 50

50 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

These are the most optimal settings in Warzone 2 for the GTX 1660 GPU. Fans are also advised to update their Nvidia drivers to the latest version to eliminate any driver-related issues such as flickers, stutters, sudden FPS drops, and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes