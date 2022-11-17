Best Warzone 2 settings for GTX 1660

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 sets itself apart from its prequel by delivering a Battle Royale experience like never before. The new map, Al Mazrah, features a wide variety of terrains, ranging from clustered city buildings to an oasis with pools of water. All of these captivating elements are brought to life with the franchise's latest graphical upgrades and brilliant audio design.
Back in 2019, the GTX 1660 was a solid mid-range GPU from Nvidia and the ideal choice for mid-range gamers looking for a solid 1080p performance, since it delivered the best of both worlds, visual fidelity and framerates. However, as time went by and games progressed technologically, this GPU doesn't stand as strong as it used to.
Warzone 2, being a next-generation title, demands much more from the player's hardware. This article takes a closer look into the best Warzone 2 settings for the GTX 1660.
Warzone 2 performs decently on a GTX 1660
While the GTX 1660 does the bare minimum to provide a decent experience in Warzone 2, the game has offered its fans numerous settings to tweak and adjust so that they can squeeze out every possible frame from their GPUs. The settings mentioned in this guide aim to provide the best framerates possible without compromising too much on the visuals. It's essential to note here that these settings are merely a starting point and that users can freely adjust the settings further as they prefer.
Here are the most optimal settings for Warzone 2:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: GTX 1660
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (1080p is preferable)
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: AMD FSR 1.0
- AMD FSR 1.0 Preset: Ultra Quality
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: Medium
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: Low
- Distant Level of Detail: Low
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Medium
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: Low
- Tessellation: Off
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Low
- Water Caustics: Off
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Medium
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Particle Lighting: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 50
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
These are the most optimal settings in Warzone 2 for the GTX 1660 GPU. Fans are also advised to update their Nvidia drivers to the latest version to eliminate any driver-related issues such as flickers, stutters, sudden FPS drops, and more.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.