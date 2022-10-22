Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for GTX 1660

The Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta began on September 16 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users, and on September 22 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC users. Prior to its debut on October 28, 2022, the beta period on all platforms ended on September 26 at 3 p.m. EST. All edition preorders include "early" access to the open multiplayer beta.

You must pay special attention to the Modern Warfare 2 graphic settings if you want to get the most out of your GTX 1660 in the game. Now that the title has been launched, a lot of people are interested in the ideal card settings.

In this article, we'll go through the ideal Modern Warfare 2 settings for the GTX 1660.

The best graphics settings for Modern Warfare 2

Before doing anything else, make sure your PC can run the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta. The recommended and required PC configurations for Modern Warfare 2 are shown below.

Minimum System requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit OS (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i5-3570

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

VRAM: 3GB of video memory

Memory: 16GB

Storage space: 25GB

Sound Card: Compatible with DirectX

Drivers for graphics cards to use: NVIDIA 516.79 or AMD 21.9.1

Recommended System Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64-bit OS (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or Intel Core i7-4770K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 video card

VRAM: 3GB of video memory

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Storage Space: 25GB

Sound Card: Compatible with DirectX

Drivers for graphics cards to use: NVIDIA 516.79 or AMD 21.9.1

Display Mode

Always run games in full-screen mode; using the "Windowed" or "Borderless Windowed" mode, you lose a significant amount of performance. Additionally, turn off the "Constrain Mouse to Game Window" option.

Field of View

Set Field of View at 105, and try to set it as high as possible in these fast-paced shooter games for maximum peripheral vision. Set the Third Person Field of View to 80. Leave the Vehicle Field of View unchanged and set Camera Movements to 100 in both the First and Third Person View.

Post Processing Effects

Enable Nvidia Reflex Low Latency to reduce the delay in action. Turn off the Depth of the Field, World Motion Blur, and Weapon Motion Blur, and set the Film Grain to 0.00. These settings will ensure you get the best display quality.

Dynamic Resolution

Keep this setting turned off. It dynamically alters the resolution to maintain a consistent frame rate. However, it might sound prudent to keep it going. In reality, it's not, as it heavily alters and worsens the gaming experience.

Maximum Frame Rate

This setting comes down to the hardware of your choice, specifically your monitor. If your monitor is 144 Hz, then set this as 144. There is no point leaving it uncapped. Locking it at the refresh rate of your monitor will deliver a much more consistent performance.

Vsync

Keep Vsync turned off unless you have some noticeable screen tear. However, the chances for the same are low if you lock the frame rate to the monitor's refresh rate.

Triple Buffering

Keep it turned off. Triple Buffering increases latency and makes Vsync appear smoother. Additionally, this option effectively adds three frames of Input Latency.

Reduce Buffering

The Input Latency in Modern Warfare 2 is set to one frame by default. Reducing buffering reduces that one frame at the expense of FPS, which impacts your Input Latency. Keep this on unless your PC is having a lot of difficulties.

Nvidia Reflex

Keeping Nvidia Reflex enabled with boosts drastically reduces latency, but keeping it turned off for users with anything lower than 1660 will be the best option.

Graphics Quality Preset

Set the Graphics Quality Preset to HIgh when gaming on GTX 1660.

Upsampling

Enable AMD FSR 1.0. It sharpens the visuals with limited effect on the performance. Set the AMD Fidelity CAS to 75.

Image Sharpening

Set the image sharpening to 0.40 in Modern Warfare 2. As its name suggests, it helps sharpen the images, which is essential in such fast-paced PVP games.

Texture Filtering Quality

Set it low (1x). The positive thing about Modern Warfare 2's aesthetic direction is that even with everything at the lowest level, the game won't look horrible. This enables you to achieve high frames per second without making significant visual compromises. Set the Texture Filter Anisotropic and Particle Quality to high. Turn on Bullet Impact and Spray. Set Shader Quality to high and turn on Tessellation.

Shadow and Lighting Quality

Set the Map Shadow Resolution and Spot Shadow Quality to low. Disable Cache Spot Shadows and Sun Shadows. Set Particle Lighting to medium and disable SSR.

Antialias Quality

Set it to SMAA T2X for the best performance.

Refraction Quality

Set it to low. This controls how well semi-transparent surfaces are affected by light bending. Objects will appear more solid when this level is set to high since it will handle light elements much more accurately. FPS shouldn't be much affected by this setting.

Final thoughts

Overall, Modern Warfare 2's Call of Duty gameplay has undergone several important changes. Many new features, such as a redesigned vehicle system, an improved AI system in the campaign, co-op options, water physics, and swimming mechanics have been praised.

The game is extremely hardware-intensive, so you'll need a strong computer to play it. Fortunately, you'll need to tweak a few settings to play it smoothly with a GTX 1660.

