Best Dead Space remake graphics settings for the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

A flagship entry in the RDNA 2 lineup, the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT was officially released back in 2020 as a 4K gaming video card. Compared to the GPUs available in the market today, it still stacks up pretty well.

As a result, this graphics card is capable of running the recently released Dead Space remake fairly well. Even though the Motive Studio-developed remake is poorly optimized for PCs, gamers with high-end GPUs need not worry too much about this.

Like every other AAA title that's been released over the past few years, the Dead Space remake comes with a plethora of graphics options. This makes tweaking and adjusting them appropriately a time-consuming and difficult task. In this guide, we will list out the best settings for the AMD flagship GPU.

The AMD RX 6900 XT is among the best cards to run the Dead Space remake

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT can run the Dead Space remake at 4K with a few compromises to visual quality. It should be noted that this graphics card can manage over 30 FPS in the title, which is more than enough for a survival horror video game.

Best graphics settings for the Dead Space remake with the AMD RX 6900 XT at the best visual quality

In general, the Dead Space remake is a fairly demanding title when it comes to hardware, which is why gamers cannot expect to fully max out the game's settings while playing at 4K. The best settings for a smooth 30 FPS experience are listed below:

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full-Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA TAA Quality: High

High Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

Best graphics settings for the Dead Space remake with AMD RX 6900 XT for high framerates

The RX 6900 XT can run Dead Space at high framerates for fans who prefer a more streamlined gaming experience. Although they can consider dropping the resolution to QHD, tweaking a few settings can also do the trick.

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: FSR

FSR FSR Mode: Quality

Quality Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Volumetric Resolution : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Depth of Field Quality: High

All in all, the RX 6900 XT is a solid card for 4K gaming in 2023. Thanks to multiple driver updates from AMD, this GPU allows modern games to utilize 100% of the underlying silicon, which is why fans should have no major problems playing the remake with the flagship video card.

