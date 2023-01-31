Best Dead Space remake graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 was launched in 2020 as the company's 4K gaming option. The GPU is aging like fine wine, as it can handle multiple titles at the resolution quite well.
Thus, it is no surprise that the Dead Space remake ran pretty well on the RTX 3080 at 4K. The remastered title is built from the ground up to utilize the latest technologies and modern hardware.
Like most other AAA video games, the Dead Space remake has many video settings that can be intimidating for inexperienced gamers. Thus, this guide will list the best settings for the RTX 3080 in the game.
The RTX 3080 handles Dead Space quite well at high resolutions
The 3080 has been built for high-resolution gaming at high framerates. Thus, gamers can max out the game at 4K and still enjoy playable framerates. The GPU can quickly push out 30 FPS or more in the game.
Best graphics settings for Dead Space remake with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 at the highest quality
The 3080 handles the Dead Space remake without frame drops at 4K with the following settings.
- Video Options:
- Full-Screen Mode: Full Screen
- Full-Screen Device: Monitor 1
- Full-Screen Resolution: 3840x2160
- Refresh Rate: As per your preference
- Vertical Sync: Off
- High Dynamic Range: As per your preference
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Motion Blur: As per your preference
- Film Grain: As per your preference
- Color Blind Mode: None
- Color Blind Contrast: N/A
- Dynamic Resolution Scale: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target: N/A
- Anti-Aliasing: DLSS
- DLSS Mode: Quality
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Light Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Reflection Quality: Ultra
- Volumetric Resolution: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: RTAO
- Depth of Field Quality: High
Buy the RTX 3080 from Amazon (for the US and internationally).
Best graphics settings for Dead Space remake with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 at high framerates
Some gamers might want over 60 FPS to utilize their high refresh rate monitors fully. The following settings will help gamers to get up to 90 FPS in the title.
- Video Options:
- Full-Screen Mode: Full Screen
- Full-Screen Device: Monitor 1
- Full-Screen Resolution: 2560x1440
- Refresh Rate: As per your preference
- Vertical Sync: Off
- High Dynamic Range: As per your preference
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Motion Blur: As per your preference
- Film Grain: As per your preference
- Color Blind Mode: None
- Color Blind Contrast: N/A
- Dynamic Resolution Scale: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target: N/A
- Anti-Aliasing: DLSS
- DLSS mode: Quality
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Light Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Ultra
- Volumetric Resolution: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: SSAO
- Depth of Field Quality: High
The Dead Space remake is not a very well-optimized title. However, gamers with the highest-end graphics cards need not worry about performance problems. The title runs remarkably well on powerful graphics cards like the Ampere-based 3080.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.