Best Dead Space remake graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 was launched in 2020 as the company's 4K gaming option. The GPU is aging like fine wine, as it can handle multiple titles at the resolution quite well.

Thus, it is no surprise that the Dead Space remake ran pretty well on the RTX 3080 at 4K. The remastered title is built from the ground up to utilize the latest technologies and modern hardware.

Like most other AAA video games, the Dead Space remake has many video settings that can be intimidating for inexperienced gamers. Thus, this guide will list the best settings for the RTX 3080 in the game.

The RTX 3080 handles Dead Space quite well at high resolutions

The 3080 FE video card (Image via Nvidia)

The 3080 has been built for high-resolution gaming at high framerates. Thus, gamers can max out the game at 4K and still enjoy playable framerates. The GPU can quickly push out 30 FPS or more in the game.

Best graphics settings for Dead Space remake with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 at the highest quality

The 3080 handles the Dead Space remake without frame drops at 4K with the following settings.

Video Options:

Full-Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full-Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full-Screen Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

Buy the RTX 3080 from Amazon (for the US and internationally).

Best graphics settings for Dead Space remake with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 at high framerates

Some gamers might want over 60 FPS to utilize their high refresh rate monitors fully. The following settings will help gamers to get up to 90 FPS in the title.

Video Options:

Full-Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full-Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full-Screen Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: DLSS

DLSS DLSS mode: Quality

Quality Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Depth of Field Quality: High

The Dead Space remake is not a very well-optimized title. However, gamers with the highest-end graphics cards need not worry about performance problems. The title runs remarkably well on powerful graphics cards like the Ampere-based 3080.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes