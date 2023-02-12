Best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Looking to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2023? With the Galaxy S23 lineup’s market launch announced, many users naturally expect last year’s flagships to undergo exciting price cuts. A permanent discount on the Galaxy S22 Ultra will allow users to grab an aged but premium flagship at a more accessible cost.

In the erstwhile Samsung Unpacked event, the Korean giant announced a $100 price cut on the Galaxy S22, which is now being sold at $699 for the base variant. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the S22+ and the S22 Ultra, both of which continue to have the same price tags as before.

The latest Galaxy S flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, starts at $1199 for the base model, just like the S22 Ultra. Fans can also book free storage upgrades and grab exciting trade-in offers and additional cashbacks if they pre-order the S23 Ultra before February 17, 2023.

Despite the unveiling of the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung didn’t make any permanent price cuts to its 2022 flagship, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, there are a bunch of deals and third-party discounts available that fans can slap on to the phone for a more profitable transaction.

Take advantage of several deals to grab last year's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at a cheaper price

Samsung's online store presently hosts a few carrier-based and brand-centric trade-in offers for the S22 Ultra. Here is a list of offers that users can grab from the Samsung Direct store:

Instant trade-in credit of up to $280: Samsung will reward instant credit if you are willing to exchange your old device, thus reducing the price tag on the S22 Ultra. To avail this, make sure you enable the Trade-in option. Note that you can trade in your mobile phone, tablet, or watch in both cracked or good condition. Eligible brands for trade-in include Samsung, Apple, Google, LG, Motorola, and OnePlus. Carrier offers: If you are willing to buy a locked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and have an old device to trade in, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T’s trade-in offers will intrigue you. T-Mobile and AT&T are offering up to $800 in bill credits based on the trade-in value. Verizon, on the other hand, is offering up to $1000 in bill credits. Note that users are required to pick a valid monthly plan depending on the carrier to grab a trade-in offer. Moreover, the device you are looking to trade should be in good condition to gain the most from such deals. Extra deals: Samsung Direct will offer 4 free months of YouTube Premium (new users only), 6 months of 100GB OneDrive Cloud Storage, and 4 free months of SiriusXM Streaming upon purchase of a Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deals on Best Buy and Amazon

Best Buy is currently offering an intriguing $150 discount on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Here’s the price list:

128GB: $1049.99 256GB: $1149.99 512GB: $1249.99

You can also grab discounts on a locked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra depending on the carrier you choose. Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T are offering up to $200 price cuts, provided you choose a monthly payment plan as well as a valid carrier plan.

Moreover, T-Mobile and AT&T are offering trade-in credits of up to $1000 if you are willing to trade in an eligible device. Best Buy is also offering exciting digital subscription add-ons with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra:

4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited (new users) 3 months of Google One 100GB (new users)

Note that these are limited-time offers, and Best Buy may remove them soon.

Like Best Buy, Amazon is also offering discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. At the time of writing, the 128GB variant has undergone a 17% price cut, allowing fans to grab it for less than $1000. The 256GB version features a 15% discount, while the 512GB is available at a 11% price drop. Here's a list for you:

128GB: $994.99 (most value) 256GB: $1099.98 512GB: $1249.00

Note that Amazon is not offering any trade-in offers at the moment.

While the above offers may look tempting, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may be a better pick as compared to last year's flagship for most users, especially when the ongoing pre-order deals are taken into account. However, clubbing your purchase with the right kind of offer can make the one-year-old Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra a bang for your buck.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

