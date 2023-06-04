Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 7600

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is a new budget 1080p gaming card from Team Red. The GPU was launched just last week as an alternative to the upcoming Geforce RTX 4060 and with a competitive $269 price tag, it brings solid gaming performance to the table. It can handle all modern games at 1080p without breaking a sweat. In addition, if the title isn't very taxing on a PC, like Diablo 4, players can get solid performance without spending thousands on a gaming rig.
The latest high-profile game releases, namely Diablo 4 and Street Fighter 6, are different from the framerate bloodbath we have had so far this year with titles like Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, Hogwarts Legacy, and Forspoken. They can even run on some Pascal GPUs from 2017. Therefore, the latest Blizzard action RPG is a breeze for the new 7600.
In this article, we will go over the best graphics settings combinations for the latest GPU in the market. The card is powerful enough to play the game at 1080p and 1440p, and, thus, we will list options for both resolutions.
Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 7600 at 1080p
The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is a powerful card for gaming at 1080p. It can easily handle some well-optimized titles at nearly the highest settings without framerate drops. However, for optimal high framerates in Diablo 4, we recommend the following settings:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 7600
- Resolution: 1920*1080 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Highest
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 7600 at 1440p
Although the new Radeon RX 7600 isn't built for 2K 1440p gaming, it can handle titles like Diablo 4 with ease. Gamers will, however, have to crank down the settings to achieve a stable 60+ FPS experience in the title.
The best settings for Diablo 4 at 1440p are as follows:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 7600
- Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: Medium
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality Level: Medium
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is a decent card for gaming at 1080p. However, since Diablo 4 is well optimized, the new RDNA 3-based GPU can play the game at higher resolutions as well, which is pretty commendable for a sub-$300 card.