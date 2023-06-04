Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 7600

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is a new budget 1080p gaming card from Team Red. The GPU was launched just last week as an alternative to the upcoming Geforce RTX 4060 and with a competitive $269 price tag, it brings solid gaming performance to the table. It can handle all modern games at 1080p without breaking a sweat. In addition, if the title isn't very taxing on a PC, like Diablo 4, players can get solid performance without spending thousands on a gaming rig.

The latest high-profile game releases, namely Diablo 4 and Street Fighter 6, are different from the framerate bloodbath we have had so far this year with titles like Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, Hogwarts Legacy, and Forspoken. They can even run on some Pascal GPUs from 2017. Therefore, the latest Blizzard action RPG is a breeze for the new 7600.

In this article, we will go over the best graphics settings combinations for the latest GPU in the market. The card is powerful enough to play the game at 1080p and 1440p, and, thus, we will list options for both resolutions.

Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 7600 at 1080p

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is a powerful card for gaming at 1080p. It can easily handle some well-optimized titles at nearly the highest settings without framerate drops. However, for optimal high framerates in Diablo 4, we recommend the following settings:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 7600

AMD Radeon RX 7600 Resolution: 1920*1080 (16:9 Widescreen)

1920*1080 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Highest

Highest Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 7600 at 1440p

Although the new Radeon RX 7600 isn't built for 2K 1440p gaming, it can handle titles like Diablo 4 with ease. Gamers will, however, have to crank down the settings to achieve a stable 60+ FPS experience in the title.

The best settings for Diablo 4 at 1440p are as follows:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 7600

AMD Radeon RX 7600 Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)

2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: High

High Fur Quality Level: Medium

Medium Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is a decent card for gaming at 1080p. However, since Diablo 4 is well optimized, the new RDNA 3-based GPU can play the game at higher resolutions as well, which is pretty commendable for a sub-$300 card.

