Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Arc A750 and A770

Blizzard Entertainment is set to officially release Diablo 4 on June 6, 2023, with its latest action Role Playing Game (RPG) title bringing a brand-new vibrant look to the in-game world. Intel entered the graphics card race recently and introduced the Arc A750 and A770 as competitors to Nvidia’s mid-tier 30 series products. Players can play the game at higher resolutions with the highest graphics presets on both Arc cards.

Diablo 4 has been developed with the best optimization, with surprisingly low system requirements. However, the Arc A750 and A770 can easily run the game without issues to ensure a seamless gaming experience.

This article highlights the best Diablo 4 graphics settings for the Intel Arc A750 and A770.

Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Arc A750

Intel’s Arc A750 has received a series of driver updates since its inception and has emerged as a stable gaming card for 1440p resolution on most titles. Diablo 4 is no exception and can be set to a better resolution with high graphics settings.

Players can utilize the settings listed below for a smooth gaming experience.

Display

Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)

Windowed (Fullscreen) Adapter: Intel Arc A750

Intel Arc A750 Resolution: 2560x1440 (16:9 Widescreen)

2560x1440 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Player preference

Player preference Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 30

30 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Clutter Quality: Medium

Medium Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Distortion: On

On Low FX: Off

Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Arc A770

The A770 is more powerful than its 750 variant and can run Diablo 4 at the best graphics settings in 2K resolution. The game will comfortably maintain three-digit frame rates.

The below-listed settings can be used for PCs equipped with the Arc A770.

Display

Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)

Windowed (Fullscreen) Adapter: Intel Arc A770

Intel Arc A770 Resolution: 2560x1440 (16:9 Widescreen)

2560x1440 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Player preference

Player preference Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 30

30 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Highest

Highest Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: On

On Low FX: Off

The graphics settings listed above can be changed accordingly, with players having to choose between better graphics or higher frame rates. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more graphics settings guides.

Poll : 0 votes