Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Arc A750 and A770

Blizzard Entertainment is set to officially release Diablo 4 on June 6, 2023, with its latest action Role Playing Game (RPG) title bringing a brand-new vibrant look to the in-game world. Intel entered the graphics card race recently and introduced the Arc A750 and A770 as competitors to Nvidia’s mid-tier 30 series products. Players can play the game at higher resolutions with the highest graphics presets on both Arc cards.
Diablo 4 has been developed with the best optimization, with surprisingly low system requirements. However, the Arc A750 and A770 can easily run the game without issues to ensure a seamless gaming experience.
This article highlights the best Diablo 4 graphics settings for the Intel Arc A750 and A770.
Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Arc A750
Intel’s Arc A750 has received a series of driver updates since its inception and has emerged as a stable gaming card for 1440p resolution on most titles. Diablo 4 is no exception and can be set to a better resolution with high graphics settings.
Players can utilize the settings listed below for a smooth gaming experience.
Display
- Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: Intel Arc A750
- Resolution: 2560x1440 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Player preference
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 30
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: High
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: Medium
- Clutter Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Distortion: On
- Low FX: Off
Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Arc A770
The A770 is more powerful than its 750 variant and can run Diablo 4 at the best graphics settings in 2K resolution. The game will comfortably maintain three-digit frame rates.
The below-listed settings can be used for PCs equipped with the Arc A770.
Display
- Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: Intel Arc A770
- Resolution: 2560x1440 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Player preference
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 30
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Highest
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: On
- Low FX: Off
The graphics settings listed above can be changed accordingly, with players having to choose between better graphics or higher frame rates. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more graphics settings guides.