Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1660 and 1660 Super

Diablo 4 is just around the horizon, and fans are eager to immerse themselves in the latest universe and enjoy a brand-new experience. Owners of the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions who pre-ordered the game are already able to play it. The title includes numerous improvements in terms of graphics, gameplay, and more, along with a more intriguing narrative.

The game does not require high-end specs to operate properly. Thus GTX 1660 and 1660 Super owners will be pleased to hear that the game will run smoothly without sacrificing much in terms of visuals. However, a few tweaks should be applied to get the most out of the game.

Diablo 4 graphics settings GTX 1660

The GTX 1660 is NVIDIA's mid-tier, Turing-based GPU with sufficient capacity to run Diablo 4. The recommended system requirement for Diablo 4 is GTX 970, so with GTX 1660, players will have no trouble running the game in low-medium settings and achieving a frame rate of 120+. However, if players want more visual enhancement, they can turn up the settings to high and achieve a frame rate of 70-85.

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)

1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Clutter Quality: Medium

Medium Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 graphics settings GTX 1660 Super

The GTX 1660 Super outperforms the non-super model. This GPU has adequate power to run Diablo 4 at high settings, although certain sacrifices must be made to improve the frame rate. The following are the best settings for achieving a stable FPS of 100 or above.

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)

1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Medium

Medium Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

These are the optimal graphics settings for playing Diablo 4 on GTX 1660 and 1660 Super. The game is well-optimized, and players will likely be able to enjoy it to the fullest without any FPS drop.

