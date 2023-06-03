Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1660 and 1660 Super

Diablo 4 is just around the horizon, and fans are eager to immerse themselves in the latest universe and enjoy a brand-new experience. Owners of the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions who pre-ordered the game are already able to play it. The title includes numerous improvements in terms of graphics, gameplay, and more, along with a more intriguing narrative.
The game does not require high-end specs to operate properly. Thus GTX 1660 and 1660 Super owners will be pleased to hear that the game will run smoothly without sacrificing much in terms of visuals. However, a few tweaks should be applied to get the most out of the game.
Diablo 4 graphics settings GTX 1660
The GTX 1660 is NVIDIA's mid-tier, Turing-based GPU with sufficient capacity to run Diablo 4. The recommended system requirement for Diablo 4 is GTX 970, so with GTX 1660, players will have no trouble running the game in low-medium settings and achieving a frame rate of 120+. However, if players want more visual enhancement, they can turn up the settings to high and achieve a frame rate of 70-85.
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660
- Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: Medium
- Fog Quality: Medium
- Clutter Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 graphics settings GTX 1660 Super
The GTX 1660 Super outperforms the non-super model. This GPU has adequate power to run Diablo 4 at high settings, although certain sacrifices must be made to improve the frame rate. The following are the best settings for achieving a stable FPS of 100 or above.
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super
- Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
These are the optimal graphics settings for playing Diablo 4 on GTX 1660 and 1660 Super. The game is well-optimized, and players will likely be able to enjoy it to the fullest without any FPS drop.