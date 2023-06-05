Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1080 and GTX 1080 Ti

The Geforce GTX 1080 and 1080 Ti are pretty old at this point, with the GPUs being launched back in 2016 and 2017, respectively. As years passed, much faster pixel pushers replaced them. However, gamers with the Pascal flagships can still get away with modest framerates at up to 2K 1440p without frame drops. Especially if the games are well optimized and not demanding on hardware, like Diablo 4 and Street Fighter 6, gamers won't have any issues on such old GPUs.
In terms of raw rendering prowess, the 1080 Ti is almost as powerful as the 3060 Ti. However, you don't get features like ray tracing and temporal upscaling. The new action RPG from Blizzard drops tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, here are the best graphics settings for the GTX 1080 and the 1080 Ti.
What are the best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080
The GTX 1080 is a decent GPU for gaming, even in 2023. However, we won't recommend gamers go above 1080p in Diablo 4 in order to avoid framerate hiccups.
The best settings for the upcoming Diablo are as follows:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
What are the best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080 Ti
The 1080 Ti is slightly more powerful than the older non-Ti variant. For this graphics card, the following settings are the best bet for Diablo 4:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080 Ti
- Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: High
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Highest
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
The 1080 and the 1080 Ti are still pretty wonderful cards to have in a gaming build. The graphics cards are great choices for playing the latest video games, even almost six years from their release.