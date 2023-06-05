Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1080 and GTX 1080 Ti

The Geforce GTX 1080 and 1080 Ti are pretty old at this point, with the GPUs being launched back in 2016 and 2017, respectively. As years passed, much faster pixel pushers replaced them. However, gamers with the Pascal flagships can still get away with modest framerates at up to 2K 1440p without frame drops. Especially if the games are well optimized and not demanding on hardware, like Diablo 4 and Street Fighter 6, gamers won't have any issues on such old GPUs.

In terms of raw rendering prowess, the 1080 Ti is almost as powerful as the 3060 Ti. However, you don't get features like ray tracing and temporal upscaling. The new action RPG from Blizzard drops tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, here are the best graphics settings for the GTX 1080 and the 1080 Ti.

What are the best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080

The GTX 1080 is a decent GPU for gaming, even in 2023. However, we won't recommend gamers go above 1080p in Diablo 4 in order to avoid framerate hiccups.

The best settings for the upcoming Diablo are as follows:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080

Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080 Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9 Widescreen)

1920 x 1080 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: High

High Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

What are the best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080 Ti

The 1080 Ti is slightly more powerful than the older non-Ti variant. For this graphics card, the following settings are the best bet for Diablo 4:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080 Ti

Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080 Ti Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)

2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Highest

Highest Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

The 1080 and the 1080 Ti are still pretty wonderful cards to have in a gaming build. The graphics cards are great choices for playing the latest video games, even almost six years from their release.

