Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

Diablo 4's release date is fast approaching and will be available on June 6. This game is among the biggest releases of 2023 and is a worthy successor to 2012's Diablo 3. The best part about this upcoming action RPG from Capcom is that it doesn't need some super high-end hardware to deliver playable framerates. It can be played from an isometric 2.5D POV and isn't as visually intensive as modern AAA titles like The Last of Us Part 1 and Hogwarts Legacy.
It is also super-optimized and runs well on even the lowest-end hardware. Thus, even the four-year-old GTX 1650 and 1650 Super can handle this game at a steady 60 FPS with some tweaks to its settings.
Figuring out the best settings for Diablo 4 can be a bit of a chore, however. So, this article will list the best combinations for Campcom's upcoming game.
Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1650
The GTX 1650 is a solid graphics card for playing Diablo 4 at 1080p at a steady framerate. At Low settings, this card can easily maintain a steady 75+ FPS while running the title. Thus, one can push the settings a bit higher to enjoy a decent experience without sacrificing this game's visual quality.
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
- Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: Medium
- SSAO Quality: Medium
- Fog Quality: Medium
- Clutter Quality: Medium
- Fur Quality Level: Low
- Water Simulation Quality: Low
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 can easily maintain a stable 75+ FPS experience with these settings applied. Slightly lowering them will, however, improve the gaming experience, pushing this title's FPS to over 100.
Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1650 Super
The Nvidia GTX 1650 Super is significantly more powerful than its older non-Super sibling. It can easily handle a mixture of medium to high settings in the game without its FPS dropping below 60. The best settings to use in this title when it's running on Nvidia's GTX 1650 are listed below:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super
- Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 is a well-optimized title and runs well on some of the cheapest graphics cards, like Nvidia's 1650 and the 1650 Super. This is a deviation from modern trends where AAA titles require some super high-end RTX 30 series cards for a decent experience.