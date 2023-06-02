Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

Diablo 4's release date is fast approaching and will be available on June 6. This game is among the biggest releases of 2023 and is a worthy successor to 2012's Diablo 3. The best part about this upcoming action RPG from Capcom is that it doesn't need some super high-end hardware to deliver playable framerates. It can be played from an isometric 2.5D POV and isn't as visually intensive as modern AAA titles like The Last of Us Part 1 and Hogwarts Legacy.

It is also super-optimized and runs well on even the lowest-end hardware. Thus, even the four-year-old GTX 1650 and 1650 Super can handle this game at a steady 60 FPS with some tweaks to its settings.

Figuring out the best settings for Diablo 4 can be a bit of a chore, however. So, this article will list the best combinations for Campcom's upcoming game.

Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1650

The GTX 1650 is a solid graphics card for playing Diablo 4 at 1080p at a steady framerate. At Low settings, this card can easily maintain a steady 75+ FPS while running the title. Thus, one can push the settings a bit higher to enjoy a decent experience without sacrificing this game's visual quality.

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)

1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: Medium

Medium SSAO Quality: Medium

Medium Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Clutter Quality: Medium

Medium Fur Quality Level: Low

Low Water Simulation Quality: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 can easily maintain a stable 75+ FPS experience with these settings applied. Slightly lowering them will, however, improve the gaming experience, pushing this title's FPS to over 100.

Diablo 4 graphics settings for GTX 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 Super is significantly more powerful than its older non-Super sibling. It can easily handle a mixture of medium to high settings in the game without its FPS dropping below 60. The best settings to use in this title when it's running on Nvidia's GTX 1650 are listed below:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)

1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: High

High Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 is a well-optimized title and runs well on some of the cheapest graphics cards, like Nvidia's 1650 and the 1650 Super. This is a deviation from modern trends where AAA titles require some super high-end RTX 30 series cards for a decent experience.

