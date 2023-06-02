Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

Diablo 4's Early Access is finally underway. Players who pre-ordered its Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition can play this highly anticipated 2023 title right now. The game has received high praise from critics and players alike. It features numerous graphical enhancements, improved gameplay, a compelling narrative, and more. Fortunately, despite being a new launch, it runs perfectly well on most PCs, even those with last-gen hardware.

The RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are mid-range graphics cards from Nvidia that were launched back in 2019 and hold up pretty well in 2023 when it comes to playing games at 1080p. They were the first GPUs that introduced real-time ray tracing in video games and enabled technologies such as DLSS, which changed the gaming landscape.

Diablo 4 only suggests players with an RTX 2060 should be able to run the game with ease. However, minor tweaks are required here and there to get the best out of these cards. This guide will offer a closer look at the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 when it's running on Nvidia's RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super.

Diablo 4 graphics settings RTX 2060

RTX 2060, being the recommended GPU, faces no issues in running this game at 1080p resolution with over 60 FPS. However, since it is an action RPG that relies on combat a lot for gameplay, having smooth and stable framerates can be game-changing.

The settings suggested in this guide will ensure that the game maintains consistency in its framerates while offering good visuals. Keeping this in mind, here are the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 with regard to Nvidia's RTX 2060:

Display:

Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)

Windowed (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)

1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance:

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 10

10 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Quality:

Texture Quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Highest

Highest Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 graphics settings RTX 2060 Super

Nvidia's RTX 2060 Super is more powerful than the GPU this title recommends using. Although it possesses the capability to run this game on the highest graphics settings at 1080p and maintain admirable framerates, it is advised to prioritize FPS here as well.

But that doesn't mean you can't take advantage of the extra performance of this GPU. With that in mind, here are the best graphics settings to use in Diablo 4 on Nvidia's RTX 2060 Super:

Display:

Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)

Windowed (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)

1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance:

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 10

10 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Quality:

Texture Quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Highest

Highest Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

These settings will deliver players the best possible experience in Diablo 4 when it's running on Nvidia's RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super. These tweaks suggested above will ensure smooth and consistent gameplay with little to no noticeable downgrade in image quality.

However, since the experience a game offers is subjective, the above settings might not be to everyone's liking.

If players require higher framerates, they should consider turning on DLSS. It will improve framerates drastically. But at a lower resolution, it might provide a slightly blurry image. On the other hand, if users want higher visual quality, they should pick a higher resolution or turn up a few graphics settings such as Shader Quality, Geometric Complexity, and more.

Poll : 0 votes