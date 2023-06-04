Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 2080 and 2080 Super

The RTX 2080 and the 2080 Super are high-end video cards from a couple of generations ago. The GPUs continue to be solid competitors for 1440p and 4K gaming without giving up on the framerates. In addition, if the game is well-optimized and not too intensive, like Diablo 4, these older GPUs can easily run at 4K at high framerates.

The best part about Diablo titles is their modest system requirements. This is partially because of the 2.5D isometric POV, which doesn't require extremely detailed assets that can tank performance. This makes it easier for older cards like the 2080 and 2080 Super.

In this article, we will go over the best graphics settings for the RTX 2080 and the 2080 Super. We are targeting 4K gaming at decent 60+ FPS.

Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 2080

The RTX 2080 is almost as powerful as the newer RTX 3060 Ti, which is a solid card for playing even some demanding titles at 4K without some tweaks to the settings. Thus, we expect the Turing-based 80-class card from 2018 to play the game with little to no issues.

The best Diablo 4 graphics settings are as follows:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Resolution: 3840*2160 (16:9 Widescreen)

3840*2160 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Quality

Quality Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: High

High Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 2080 Super

The RTX 2080 Super is almost as powerful as the RTX 3070. Thus, we can crank up the settings slightly further and still achieve high performance. The best graphics options are listed as follows:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)

2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Quality

Quality Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality

Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Highest

Highest Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Overall, the RTX 2080 and the 2080 Super continue to be some of the best performers in modern video games. Since the latest Diablo entry isn't very intensive, gamers will have zero problems with these cards.

Poll : 0 votes