Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 2080 and 2080 Super

The RTX 2080 and the 2080 Super are high-end video cards from a couple of generations ago. The GPUs continue to be solid competitors for 1440p and 4K gaming without giving up on the framerates. In addition, if the game is well-optimized and not too intensive, like Diablo 4, these older GPUs can easily run at 4K at high framerates.
The best part about Diablo titles is their modest system requirements. This is partially because of the 2.5D isometric POV, which doesn't require extremely detailed assets that can tank performance. This makes it easier for older cards like the 2080 and 2080 Super.
In this article, we will go over the best graphics settings for the RTX 2080 and the 2080 Super. We are targeting 4K gaming at decent 60+ FPS.
Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 2080
The RTX 2080 is almost as powerful as the newer RTX 3060 Ti, which is a solid card for playing even some demanding titles at 4K without some tweaks to the settings. Thus, we expect the Turing-based 80-class card from 2018 to play the game with little to no issues.
The best Diablo 4 graphics settings are as follows:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080
- Resolution: 3840*2160 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Quality
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 2080 Super
The RTX 2080 Super is almost as powerful as the RTX 3070. Thus, we can crank up the settings slightly further and still achieve high performance. The best graphics options are listed as follows:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
- Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Quality
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Highest
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Overall, the RTX 2080 and the 2080 Super continue to be some of the best performers in modern video games. Since the latest Diablo entry isn't very intensive, gamers will have zero problems with these cards.