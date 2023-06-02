Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti and 3070

Diablo 4 will hit the market on June 6, 2023, and players are excited about it. On the other hand, pre-ordered Deluxe and Ultimate Edition owners have already had access to the game. The title has a role-playing action gameplay in which you must construct a character from a predetermined set of classes, such as Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer, before embarking on your mission to stop Lilith and her forces.

The RTX 3070 Ti and 3070 are upper-tier GPUs with excellent performance thanks to Ampere, NVIDIA's 2nd generation RTX architecture. Furthermore, the GPUs include upgraded Ray Tracing and Tensor Cores, giving you enough power to run Diablo at maximum settings without sacrificing visual quality.

Diablo 4 graphics settings RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 is an excellent GPU that can enhance frame rates without sacrificing quality in most recent titles. Diablo 4, on the other hand, does not have high system requirements to operate properly; therefore, the aforementioned GPU can run the game at maximum settings and attain high FPS.

The GPU can run Diablo 4 at 4K with some tweaks, but there may be minor FPS drops. Thus, it is recommended to play in 1440p to reach more than 180 FPS.

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)

2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Quality

Quality Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: High

High Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 graphics settings RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti is another top-tier GPU that outperforms the RTX 3070. With this GPU, you don't have to sacrifice any visual changes and can easily max out every conceivable setting in Diablo 4. That said, for maximum frame rate, it is recommended that you choose the 1440p resolution; otherwise, you can choose 4K if you enjoy playing in the 60-90 FPS range.

Quality

Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Highest

Highest Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

These are the best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti and 3070.

