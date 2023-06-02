Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti and 3070

Diablo 4 will hit the market on June 6, 2023, and players are excited about it. On the other hand, pre-ordered Deluxe and Ultimate Edition owners have already had access to the game. The title has a role-playing action gameplay in which you must construct a character from a predetermined set of classes, such as Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer, before embarking on your mission to stop Lilith and her forces.
The RTX 3070 Ti and 3070 are upper-tier GPUs with excellent performance thanks to Ampere, NVIDIA's 2nd generation RTX architecture. Furthermore, the GPUs include upgraded Ray Tracing and Tensor Cores, giving you enough power to run Diablo at maximum settings without sacrificing visual quality.
Diablo 4 graphics settings RTX 3070
The RTX 3070 is an excellent GPU that can enhance frame rates without sacrificing quality in most recent titles. Diablo 4, on the other hand, does not have high system requirements to operate properly; therefore, the aforementioned GPU can run the game at maximum settings and attain high FPS.
The GPU can run Diablo 4 at 4K with some tweaks, but there may be minor FPS drops. Thus, it is recommended to play in 1440p to reach more than 180 FPS.
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
- Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Quality
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 graphics settings RTX 3070 Ti
The RTX 3070 Ti is another top-tier GPU that outperforms the RTX 3070. With this GPU, you don't have to sacrifice any visual changes and can easily max out every conceivable setting in Diablo 4. That said, for maximum frame rate, it is recommended that you choose the 1440p resolution; otherwise, you can choose 4K if you enjoy playing in the 60-90 FPS range.
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
- Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Quality
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Highest
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
These are the best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 3070 Ti and 3070.