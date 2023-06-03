Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

Diablo 4 isn't a very demanding game on PC, so high-end graphics cards like the Nvidia RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti can easily play it at 4K resolution without breaking a sweat. Both of these GPUs were launched with high refresh rate UHD gaming in mind, and they don't disappoint even a couple of years after launch.
Gamers can mostly leave the latest Blizzard game on high settings while playing it on the 80-class GPUs from the last gen. However, certain options need to be tweaked for a good framerate.
In this guide, we will list the best combinations for both the RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti GPUs.
Diablo 4 graphics settings for the RTX 3080
Both the RTX 3080 variants, namely the 10 GB and the 12 GB VRAM editions, can handle Diablo 4 at 4K at nearly the highest settings without dropping a frame below 60.
Here are the best graphics settings that can be applied for a smooth experience in the upcoming title:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Quality
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: High
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 graphics settings for the RTX 3080 Ti
The RTX 3080 Ti is way more powerful than the older non-Ti card from 2020 and can rival the RTX 3090 in terms of overall graphics rendering prowess in video games. Gamers can expect a 60+ FPS experience in Diablo at 4K without relying on any form of upscaling.
Below is the list of the best graphics settings for the action RPG on the RTX 3080 Ti:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: High
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Overall, the 3080 and the 3080 Ti are overkill for a game like Diablo 4. Both the cards can easily manage the game at 4K without major performance issues.