Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

Diablo 4 isn't a very demanding game on PC, so high-end graphics cards like the Nvidia RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti can easily play it at 4K resolution without breaking a sweat. Both of these GPUs were launched with high refresh rate UHD gaming in mind, and they don't disappoint even a couple of years after launch.

Gamers can mostly leave the latest Blizzard game on high settings while playing it on the 80-class GPUs from the last gen. However, certain options need to be tweaked for a good framerate.

In this guide, we will list the best combinations for both the RTX 3080 and the 3080 Ti GPUs.

Diablo 4 graphics settings for the RTX 3080

Both the RTX 3080 variants, namely the 10 GB and the 12 GB VRAM editions, can handle Diablo 4 at 4K at nearly the highest settings without dropping a frame below 60.

Here are the best graphics settings that can be applied for a smooth experience in the upcoming title:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9 Widescreen)

3840 x 2160 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Quality

Quality Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality

Texture Quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: High

High Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 graphics settings for the RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is way more powerful than the older non-Ti card from 2020 and can rival the RTX 3090 in terms of overall graphics rendering prowess in video games. Gamers can expect a 60+ FPS experience in Diablo at 4K without relying on any form of upscaling.

Below is the list of the best graphics settings for the action RPG on the RTX 3080 Ti:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9 Widescreen)

3840 x 2160 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality

Texture Quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: High

High Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Overall, the 3080 and the 3080 Ti are overkill for a game like Diablo 4. Both the cards can easily manage the game at 4K without major performance issues.

