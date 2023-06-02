Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 4070 Ti and 4070

Diablo 4 is a role-playing action game that will be released on June 6; however, gamers who pre-ordered the Deluxe and Ultimate editions already have access to the game. It is the fourth iteration of the Diablo series and has five playable classes: Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer. You must create a character based on one of the classes and guide them through the journey.
NVIDIA's latest GPUs are the RTX 4070 Ti and 4070. They are in the high mid-range segment and are built using the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, which boasts fast ray tracing, AI-accelerated performance, and DLSS 3. Furthermore, Diablo 4 performs marvelously on both GPUs and can attain maxed-out performance. That said, minute adjustments should make the title run even smoother on the RTX 4070 Ti and 4070.
Diablo 4 graphics settings RTX 4070
Diablo 4 is the most recent title, yet surprisingly, it does not require a high-end system to function smoothly. So, with the RTX 4070 Ti and 4070, you can max up every conceivable option. You can play the game with extreme 4K settings and enjoy a fantastic gameplay experience.
With 4K settings, you won't have to compromise visual quality and attain an FPS of 130-150. However, if you want even more FPS, you can select 1440p, boosting your frame rate to 220+ in Diablo 4.
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
- Resolution: 3840*2160 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Quality
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: High
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Highest
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 graphics settings RTX 4070 Ti
You may gain more power and improve performance with the RTX 4070 Ti. You may also choose the ultra-visual setting and attain 130+ FPS. However, 1440p can elevate your frame rate to 250+, so if you want more FPS, set the resolution to 2560*1440.
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
- Resolution: 3840*2160 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Quality
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Highest
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
These are the best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 4070 Ti and 4070.