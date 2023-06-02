Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 4070 Ti and 4070

Diablo 4 is a role-playing action game that will be released on June 6; however, gamers who pre-ordered the Deluxe and Ultimate editions already have access to the game. It is the fourth iteration of the Diablo series and has five playable classes: Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue, and Sorcerer. You must create a character based on one of the classes and guide them through the journey.

NVIDIA's latest GPUs are the RTX 4070 Ti and 4070. They are in the high mid-range segment and are built using the ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, which boasts fast ray tracing, AI-accelerated performance, and DLSS 3. Furthermore, Diablo 4 performs marvelously on both GPUs and can attain maxed-out performance. That said, minute adjustments should make the title run even smoother on the RTX 4070 Ti and 4070.

Diablo 4 graphics settings RTX 4070

Diablo 4 is the most recent title, yet surprisingly, it does not require a high-end system to function smoothly. So, with the RTX 4070 Ti and 4070, you can max up every conceivable option. You can play the game with extreme 4K settings and enjoy a fantastic gameplay experience.

With 4K settings, you won't have to compromise visual quality and attain an FPS of 130-150. However, if you want even more FPS, you can select 1440p, boosting your frame rate to 220+ in Diablo 4.

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Resolution: 3840*2160 (16:9 Widescreen)

3840*2160 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Quality

Quality Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality

Texture Quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Highest

Highest Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 graphics settings RTX 4070 Ti

You may gain more power and improve performance with the RTX 4070 Ti. You may also choose the ultra-visual setting and attain 130+ FPS. However, 1440p can elevate your frame rate to 250+, so if you want more FPS, set the resolution to 2560*1440.

These are the best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 4070 Ti and 4070.

