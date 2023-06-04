Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 4080

Diablo 4 is one of the better PC ports of 2023. An action RPG developed by Blizzard Entertainment, its Early Access phase is live, allowing users who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition versions to play before its release. The game recommends only an RTX 2060 to run at 1080p and an RTX 3080 for 4K.

RTX 4080 is way more powerful than the RTX 3080 and can easily run the game. The GPU can run most new releases at 4K with high framerates. It is a high-end graphics card from Nvidia and is based on its latest Ada Lovelace architecture, allowing for superior performance like never seen before for the price.

This guide will take a closer look at the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 with the RTX 4080.

Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 4080

RTX 4080 runs Diablo 4 without breaking a sweat. The GPU is overkill for this game and will allow players to run it at 4K with a high refresh rate experience. Moreover, by employing technologies such as DLSS and Frame Generation, users can further boost their framerates.

However, this guide will only focus on the native resolution of 4K without using DLSS. That said, here are the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 with the RTX 4080:

Display

Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)

Windowed (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Resolution: 3840x2160 (16:9 Widescreen)

3840x2160 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 10

10 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Quality

Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Highest

Highest Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: On

On Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 system requirements

Blizzard Entertainment has ensured that its latest action RPG runs well on most modern hardware, which is reflected in the system requirements. The game only requires a GTX 660 to get started, a graphics unit from 2012. Here are all the system requirements for Diablo 4, along with the expected performance for different hardware combinations:

Minimum requirements (1080p native resolution/720p render resolution, Low graphics settings, 30fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350

: Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280

: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280 DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Medium requirements (1080p resolution, Medium graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X

: Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470

: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470 DirectX ®: Version 12

®: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

High (1080p resolution, High graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X

: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Ultra 4K (4K resolution, Ultra graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X

: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X Memory : 32 GB RAM

: 32 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

These settings will deliver the best experience in Diablo 4 and provide players with a smooth and stable framerate and amazing visuals. However, if users face poor performance or stability issues, it is advised to update to the latest Game Ready drivers that come with optimized profiles for Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes