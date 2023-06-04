Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 4080

Diablo 4 is one of the better PC ports of 2023. An action RPG developed by Blizzard Entertainment, its Early Access phase is live, allowing users who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition versions to play before its release. The game recommends only an RTX 2060 to run at 1080p and an RTX 3080 for 4K.
RTX 4080 is way more powerful than the RTX 3080 and can easily run the game. The GPU can run most new releases at 4K with high framerates. It is a high-end graphics card from Nvidia and is based on its latest Ada Lovelace architecture, allowing for superior performance like never seen before for the price.
This guide will take a closer look at the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 with the RTX 4080.
Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 4080
RTX 4080 runs Diablo 4 without breaking a sweat. The GPU is overkill for this game and will allow players to run it at 4K with a high refresh rate experience. Moreover, by employing technologies such as DLSS and Frame Generation, users can further boost their framerates.
However, this guide will only focus on the native resolution of 4K without using DLSS. That said, here are the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 with the RTX 4080:
Display
- Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
- Resolution: 3840x2160 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: As per your preference.
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 10
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
Quality
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Highest
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: On
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 system requirements
Blizzard Entertainment has ensured that its latest action RPG runs well on most modern hardware, which is reflected in the system requirements. The game only requires a GTX 660 to get started, a graphics unit from 2012. Here are all the system requirements for Diablo 4, along with the expected performance for different hardware combinations:
Minimum requirements (1080p native resolution/720p render resolution, Low graphics settings, 30fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Medium requirements (1080p resolution, Medium graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
High (1080p resolution, High graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Ultra 4K (4K resolution, Ultra graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
These settings will deliver the best experience in Diablo 4 and provide players with a smooth and stable framerate and amazing visuals. However, if users face poor performance or stability issues, it is advised to update to the latest Game Ready drivers that come with optimized profiles for Diablo 4.