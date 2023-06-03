Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 4090

Diablo 4 is an action RPG developed by Blizzard Entertainment that takes players on a gruesome journey filled with demons and challenges from the underworld. It is the fourth major installment in the series. The game's Early Access phase is live for those who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition. The title features numerous graphical upgrades over its prequels and delivers an experience never seen in the franchise.

Despite the graphical upgrades, the game recommends only an RTX 2060 to play the game, which by today's standards, is quite outdated. Hence, most modern PCs play the game quickly without breaking a sweat.

RTX 4090 is the latest and greatest Nvidia has to offer for gaming. This card is potent and is capable of high refresh rate gaming even at 4K resolution. This guide will look closely at the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 with the RTX 4090 for the most optimal experience.

Diablo 4 graphics settings RTX 4090

RTX 4090 can play Diablo 4 at 4K Ultra settings, achieving over 100 FPS without DLSS and Frame Generation, even in the most intense situations. However, before getting started, updating to the latest Game Ready drivers is advised to mitigate any potential issues. That said, the settings suggested in this guide will deliver users the most optimal experience in Diablo 4, bringing them the best visuals and framerates.

Here are the best settings:

Display:

Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)

Windowed (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Resolution: 3840x2160 (16:9 Widescreen)

3840x2160 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance:

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 10

10 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Quality:

Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Highest

Highest Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: On

On Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 system requirements

Diablo 4 doesn't demand much in terms of hardware. For instance, running the game only requires a GTX 660 and i5 2500K. That said, the RTX 4090 is overkill for Diablo 4 and is much more than one ever would require to play, even at 4K resolution. Blizzard Entertainment has set the system requirements for Diablo 4 as follows:

Minimum Requirements (1080p native resolution / 720p render resolution, Low graphics settings, 30fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350

: Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280

: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280 DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Medium Requirements (1080p resolution, Medium graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X

: Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470

: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470 DirectX ®: Version 12

®: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

High (1080p resolution, High graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X

: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Ultra 4K (4K resolution, Ultra graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X

: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X Memory : 32 GB RAM

: 32 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

These are the most optimal settings for Diablo 4 with the RTX 4090. However, it is worth noting here that these settings are devised keeping in mind the needs of the majority. Hence, if you are having issues with them, it is advised to start with these values and then tweak them as required.

