Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 4090

Diablo 4 is an action RPG developed by Blizzard Entertainment that takes players on a gruesome journey filled with demons and challenges from the underworld. It is the fourth major installment in the series. The game's Early Access phase is live for those who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition. The title features numerous graphical upgrades over its prequels and delivers an experience never seen in the franchise.
Despite the graphical upgrades, the game recommends only an RTX 2060 to play the game, which by today's standards, is quite outdated. Hence, most modern PCs play the game quickly without breaking a sweat.
RTX 4090 is the latest and greatest Nvidia has to offer for gaming. This card is potent and is capable of high refresh rate gaming even at 4K resolution. This guide will look closely at the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 with the RTX 4090 for the most optimal experience.
Diablo 4 graphics settings RTX 4090
RTX 4090 can play Diablo 4 at 4K Ultra settings, achieving over 100 FPS without DLSS and Frame Generation, even in the most intense situations. However, before getting started, updating to the latest Game Ready drivers is advised to mitigate any potential issues. That said, the settings suggested in this guide will deliver users the most optimal experience in Diablo 4, bringing them the best visuals and framerates.
Here are the best settings:
Display:
- Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
- Resolution: 3840x2160 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: As per your preference.
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance:
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 10
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
Quality:
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Highest
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: On
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 system requirements
Diablo 4 doesn't demand much in terms of hardware. For instance, running the game only requires a GTX 660 and i5 2500K. That said, the RTX 4090 is overkill for Diablo 4 and is much more than one ever would require to play, even at 4K resolution. Blizzard Entertainment has set the system requirements for Diablo 4 as follows:
Minimum Requirements (1080p native resolution / 720p render resolution, Low graphics settings, 30fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Medium Requirements (1080p resolution, Medium graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
High (1080p resolution, High graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Ultra 4K (4K resolution, Ultra graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
These are the most optimal settings for Diablo 4 with the RTX 4090. However, it is worth noting here that these settings are devised keeping in mind the needs of the majority. Hence, if you are having issues with them, it is advised to start with these values and then tweak them as required.