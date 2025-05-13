Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti are high-end 1440p GPUs for playing DOOM The Dark Ages. Given DLSS upscaling and frame generation, you can expect solid performance at 4K resolutions too. However, a few graphics settings tweaks are required to hit a balance between framerates and picture quality.
To help you quickly get started in the game, we have compiled this list of ideal settings for the 70-class GPUs in this article.
Note: These settings work best for systems satisfying the recommended hardware for DOOM: The Dark Ages (AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, Intel Core i7 12700K or better + 32 GB RAM).
Best DOOM The Dark Ages settings for RTX 5070
The Nvidia RTX 5070 is designed for no-compromises 1440p gaming. However, DOOM The Dark Ages runs comfortably at 4K with DLSS turned on. For the graphics settings, we recommend the highest Ultra Nightmare settings. Now, set DLSS upscaling to the Quality preset to maintain picture quality and frame generation to the 3x preset to keep framerates close to 100 FPS.
The detailed settings list is as follows:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS
- Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
- Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)
Video
- Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)
- Film Gain: 0.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality (Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom)
- DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)
- DLSS Frame Generation: 3x (2x for balance between quality and performance)
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
- Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out
Advanced
- Texture Pool Size: 4084
- Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Best DOOM The Dark Ages settings for RTX 5070 Ti
The RTX 5070 Ti packs a punch in 4K gaming. The GPU is much faster than its $549 sibling, which means you can play DOOM: The Dark Ages at native 4K. DLSS Multi-frame Generation helps keep the framerates high.
We recommend setting Anti-Aliasing to TAA with Frame Generation set to 2x for the best experience. You can crank this up to 3x or 4x based on your framerate targets. The graphics settings can stay at Ultra Nightmare for an ideal experience.
The detailed settings are as follows:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 3840x2160
- Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS
- Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
- Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)
Video
- Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)
- Film Gain: 0.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: TAA
- DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)
- DLSS Frame Generation: 2x (for better latency)
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
- Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out
Advanced
- Texture Pool Size: 4084 (or Max — RTX 5070 Ti has plenty of VRAM)
- Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Overall, the RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti are some pretty powerful gaming GPUs. They have an advantage few other GPUs ship with: DLSS Multi-Frame Generation. With the above settings applied, expect DOOM: The Dark Ages to play exceptionally well on these Blackwell cards, albeit at the cost of over-reliance on AI.