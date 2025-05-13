Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti are high-end 1440p GPUs for playing DOOM The Dark Ages. Given DLSS upscaling and frame generation, you can expect solid performance at 4K resolutions too. However, a few graphics settings tweaks are required to hit a balance between framerates and picture quality.

To help you quickly get started in the game, we have compiled this list of ideal settings for the 70-class GPUs in this article.

Note: These settings work best for systems satisfying the recommended hardware for DOOM: The Dark Ages (AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, Intel Core i7 12700K or better + 32 GB RAM).

Best DOOM The Dark Ages settings for RTX 5070

The Nvidia RTX 5070 can handle DOOM: The Dark Ages comfortably at 4K (Image via Bethesda)

The Nvidia RTX 5070 is designed for no-compromises 1440p gaming. However, DOOM The Dark Ages runs comfortably at 4K with DLSS turned on. For the graphics settings, we recommend the highest Ultra Nightmare settings. Now, set DLSS upscaling to the Quality preset to maintain picture quality and frame generation to the 3x preset to keep framerates close to 100 FPS.

The detailed settings list is as follows:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)

Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing) Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS

DLSS Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)

Video

Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)

110–120 (Based on preference) Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)

1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground) Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: Quality (Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom)

(Or Balanced if you want extra FPS headroom) DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)

0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended) DLSS Frame Generation: 3x (2x for balance between quality and performance)

(2x for balance between quality and performance) NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 4084

Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Best DOOM The Dark Ages settings for RTX 5070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti can play DOOM: The Dark Ages at 4K 100+ FPS (Image via Bethesda)

The RTX 5070 Ti packs a punch in 4K gaming. The GPU is much faster than its $549 sibling, which means you can play DOOM: The Dark Ages at native 4K. DLSS Multi-frame Generation helps keep the framerates high.

We recommend setting Anti-Aliasing to TAA with Frame Generation set to 2x for the best experience. You can crank this up to 3x or 4x based on your framerate targets. The graphics settings can stay at Ultra Nightmare for an ideal experience.

The detailed settings are as follows:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Vertical Sync: Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing)

Off (Enable if you experience screen tearing) Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: DLSS

DLSS Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Optional (On for benchmarking, Off for cleaner HUD)

Video

Field of View: 110–120 (Based on preference)

110–120 (Based on preference) Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground)

1.00–2.00 (Subjective; 1.5 is a good middle ground) Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: TAA

DLSS Sharpness: 0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended)

0–20% (Set to taste, 10% recommended) DLSS Frame Generation: 2x (for better latency)

(for better latency) NVIDIA Reflex Mode: On + Boost (Reduces latency, useful for responsiveness)

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 4084 (or Max — RTX 5070 Ti has plenty of VRAM)

(or Max — RTX 5070 Ti has plenty of VRAM) Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Overall, the RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti are some pretty powerful gaming GPUs. They have an advantage few other GPUs ship with: DLSS Multi-Frame Generation. With the above settings applied, expect DOOM: The Dark Ages to play exceptionally well on these Blackwell cards, albeit at the cost of over-reliance on AI.

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More