Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Steam Deck

Doom The Dark Ages is the latest addition to the legendary FPS franchise and is set to officially launch on May 15, 2025. Bethesda Softworks and id Software's first-person shooter will be released on various platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. This also includes Windows-based consoles like the Steam Deck.

Ad

The Steam Deck is powerful, but the new Doom title is quite demanding too. The game was originally not compatible with the Steam Deck. However, the latest update by Steam fixes the launch problem. So now, it does run on the device, but it certainly needs optimization.

With a few tweaks in the settings, we could have decent quality visuals and smooth performance. This guide provides the best settings for The Dark Ages on the Steam Deck.

Ad

Trending

Best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the Steam Deck

Doom The Dark Ages runs well on the Steam Deck (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The game runs well when optimized. We've set the resolution to a super low 600p, and the game shows an average of 35-40 FPS, which is quite decent. We've used the lowest graphics preset. Thus, every visual parameter has either been turned off or set to Low.

Ad

We've turned on AMD FSR and set it to Performance mode, which gives equal preference to improving visual quality and performance.

You could also try the same settings at 800p, which is the maximum native resolution on the Steam Deck's display. This also looks a tad bit better, but framerates barely reach 30 FPS. You could go for this setting if you don't mind the lower performance.

Here are the best settings for the game on the Steam Deck:

Ad

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor: Default

Default Aspect Ratio: 16:10

16:10 Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Refresh Rate: 60

60 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)

1.00 (Greyed out) Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)

60 (Greyed out) Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 90

90 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 2.50

2.50 Film Grain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: FSR

FSR DLSS Super Resolution: Greyed out

Greyed out DLSS Sharpness: Greyed out

Greyed out DLSS Frame Generation: Greyed out

Greyed out FSR: Performance

Performance FSR Sharpness: 0%

0% FSR Frame Generation: Off

Off XeSS: Greyed out

Greyed out NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Greyed out

Display Calibration

Enable HDR: Off

Off Gamma: As per preference

Ad

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)

High (Greyed out) Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)

Advanced

Overall Quality Slider: Low

Low Texture Pool Size: 1536

1536 Shadow Quality: Low

Low Reflections Quality: Low

Low Lights Quality: Low

Low Particles Quality: Low

Low Decal Quality: Low

Low Water Quality: Low

Low Volumetrics Quality: Low

Low Texture Filtering Quality: Low

Low Geometric Quality: Low

Low Shading Quality: Low

Low Directional Occlusion: Low

Accessibility

Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

Off Intensity: Greyed out

Greyed out Strength: Greyed out

Greyed out Contrast: Greyed out

Greyed out Brightness: Greyed out

Also read: Best graphics settings for Doom The Dark Ages on PS5 and PS5 Pro

Ad

With the above settings enabled, you should be able to run Doom The Dark Ages smoothly on the Steam Deck. While the max resolution of the Deck is 800p, the new Doom title struggles to maintain 30 FPS at this setting, even at the lowest graphics preset. Thus, we opted for a lower resolution and made a few optimizations in the setup.

With the provided settings, you should be able to see over 30 FPS and still enjoy a certain amount of visual fidelity. We could go lower in terms of resolution, but the game gets blurry and pixelated at that point, making it less enjoyable to play.

Ad

Check out similar articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More