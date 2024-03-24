Best Dragon’s Dogma 2 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

Dragon's Dogma 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2012 hack-and-slash RPG Dragon's Dogma, was recently released. It runs well on Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super. The game is well-optimized and can run at surprisingly high settings, even on older GPUs.

With so many settings combinations around, it can be quite confusing to choose the right one to fit your GPU. To help with this problem, we have compiled a list of the best settings for Dragon's Dogma 2 on Nvidia GTX 1650 and Nvidia GTX 1650 Super.

Best Dragon's Dogma 2 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650

Dragon's Dogma 2 runs well on the Nvidia GTX 1650 (Image via XBOX)

Dragon's Dogma 2 was recently released, and the Nvidia GTX 1650 is slightly more powerful than the game's minimum system requirements. The game is well-optimized and lets you play 1080p at low settings, even on older GPUs. However, on the GTX 1650, the ideal settings would range from low to mid to maintain a good framerate.

The best settings on GTX 1650 are:

Graphics settings:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate: 120Hz

120Hz Frame Rate: Variable

Variable Vertical Synchronization: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality

Quality DLSS Super Resolution: Off

Off DLSS Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On Upscale Sharpness: 0

0 Rendering Mode: Progressive

Progressive Image Quality: 0

0 Ray Tracing: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Mesh Quality: Min

Min Texture Filtering: Low (Bilinear)

Low (Bilinear) Texture Quality: Low (0 GB)

Low (0 GB) Grass/Tree Quality: Low

Low Resource-Intense Effects Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Shadow Cache: On

On Contact Shadows: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Lens Flare: Off

Off Lens Distortion: Off

Off Subsurface Scattering: Off

Off Motion Quality: Low

Best Dragon's Dogma 2 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

Dragon's Dogma 2 runs well on the Nvidia GTX 1650 Super (Image via Capcom)

Dragon's Dogma 2 can put up high framerates on the Nvidia GTX 1650 Super. As it is not a very demanding game, you can have up to medium-level graphics and still achieve decent framerates. The GTX 1650 Super performs slightly better than the latter for the most part.

The best settings on GTX 1650 Super are:

Graphics settings:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate: 180Hz

180Hz Frame Rate: Variable

Variable Vertical Synchronization: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced DLSS Super Resolution: Off

Off DLSS Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On Upscale Sharpness: 0

0 Rendering Mode: Progressive

Progressive Image Quality: 0

0 Ray Tracing: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Mesh Quality: Min

Min Texture Filtering: Low (Bilinear)

Low (Bilinear) Texture Quality: Low (0 GB)

Low (0 GB) Grass/Tree Quality: Low

Low Resource-Intense Effects Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Shadow Cache: On

On Contact Shadows: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Lens Flare: Off

Off Lens Distortion: On (+chromatice aberration)

On (+chromatice aberration) Subsurface Scattering: Off

Off Motion Quality: Low

