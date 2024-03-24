Best Dragon’s Dogma 2 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

Dragon's Dogma 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2012 hack-and-slash RPG Dragon's Dogma, was recently released. It runs well on Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super. The game is well-optimized and can run at surprisingly high settings, even on older GPUs.
With so many settings combinations around, it can be quite confusing to choose the right one to fit your GPU. To help with this problem, we have compiled a list of the best settings for Dragon's Dogma 2 on Nvidia GTX 1650 and Nvidia GTX 1650 Super.
Best Dragon's Dogma 2 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650
Dragon's Dogma 2 was recently released, and the Nvidia GTX 1650 is slightly more powerful than the game's minimum system requirements. The game is well-optimized and lets you play 1080p at low settings, even on older GPUs. However, on the GTX 1650, the ideal settings would range from low to mid to maintain a good framerate.
The best settings on GTX 1650 are:
Graphics settings:
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz
- Frame Rate: Variable
- Vertical Synchronization: Off
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality
- DLSS Super Resolution: Off
- DLSS Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- Upscale Sharpness: 0
- Rendering Mode: Progressive
- Image Quality: 0
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Mesh Quality: Min
- Texture Filtering: Low (Bilinear)
- Texture Quality: Low (0 GB)
- Grass/Tree Quality: Low
- Resource-Intense Effects Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow Cache: On
- Contact Shadows: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Lens Flare: Off
- Lens Distortion: Off
- Subsurface Scattering: Off
- Motion Quality: Low
Best Dragon's Dogma 2 graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super
Dragon's Dogma 2 can put up high framerates on the Nvidia GTX 1650 Super. As it is not a very demanding game, you can have up to medium-level graphics and still achieve decent framerates. The GTX 1650 Super performs slightly better than the latter for the most part.
The best settings on GTX 1650 Super are:
Graphics settings:
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh Rate: 180Hz
- Frame Rate: Variable
- Vertical Synchronization: Off
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Balanced
- DLSS Super Resolution: Off
- DLSS Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- Upscale Sharpness: 0
- Rendering Mode: Progressive
- Image Quality: 0
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Mesh Quality: Min
- Texture Filtering: Low (Bilinear)
- Texture Quality: Low (0 GB)
- Grass/Tree Quality: Low
- Resource-Intense Effects Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Shadow Cache: On
- Contact Shadows: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Lens Flare: Off
- Lens Distortion: On (+chromatice aberration)
- Subsurface Scattering: Off
- Motion Quality: Low
