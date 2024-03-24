Best Dragon's Dogma 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 laptops

The new Dragon's Dogma 2 performs well with the Nvidia RTX 3060. The game is a long-awaited sequel to the 2012 hack-and-slash RPG Dragon's Dogma and is very well-optimized for PC. It can run at surprisingly high settings even on older GPUs, so gamers having the RTX 3060 are in for a treat in terms of gameplay.
The Nvidia RTX 3060 is not a very high-end graphics card but can run the game at relatively high settings without sacrificing frame rates. However, with so many game configurations around, it can be quite confusing to choose the right one to fit your GPU. To help with this problem, we have compiled a list of the best settings for DD2 on the Nvidia RTX 3060.
Best Dragon's Dogma 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 laptops
The game is well-optimized for PC and can put up high framerates with the Nvidia RTX 3060. Based on DD2's system requirements, it is not very demanding and can run on older GPUs as well. This means you can have medium to high-level graphics and still perform relatively well. With DLSS set to quality, you can play the game at 1440p and achieve about 45-50 FPS without stuttering.
The best settings on RTX 3060 are:
Graphics settings:
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Refresh Rate: 144Hz
- Frame Rate: Variable
- Vertical Synchronization: Off
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced
- DLSS Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- Upscale Sharpness: -1
- Rendering Mode: Progressive
- Image Quality: 0
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: SDFAO
- Anti-aliasing: FXAA + TAA
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Mesh Quality: High
- Texture Filtering: High (ANISO x8)
- Texture Quality: High (2 GB)
- Grass/Tree Quality: High
- Resource-Intense Effects Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Mid
- Shadow Cache: On
- Contact Shadows: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Bloom: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Lens Flare: Off
- Lens Distortion: Off
- Subsurface Scattering: On
- Motion Quality: High
Check out other Dragon's Dogma 2 articles by Sportskeeda:
DD2 review: A benchmark for modern role-playing games || DD2 PC optimization guide: Best settings for optimal performance || 5 Dragon's Dogma 2 settings you need to change || 5 reasons why you should play Dragon’s Dogma 2 if you loved Baldur’s Gate 3 || Dragon's Dogma 2 file size, platforms, system requirements, and more explored