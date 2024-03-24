Best Dragon's Dogma 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 laptops

The new Dragon's Dogma 2 performs well with the Nvidia RTX 3060. The game is a long-awaited sequel to the 2012 hack-and-slash RPG Dragon's Dogma and is very well-optimized for PC. It can run at surprisingly high settings even on older GPUs, so gamers having the RTX 3060 are in for a treat in terms of gameplay.

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is not a very high-end graphics card but can run the game at relatively high settings without sacrificing frame rates. However, with so many game configurations around, it can be quite confusing to choose the right one to fit your GPU. To help with this problem, we have compiled a list of the best settings for DD2 on the Nvidia RTX 3060.

Best Dragon's Dogma 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 laptops

Dragon's Dogma 2 looks incredible with the Nvidia RTX 3060 (Image via Capcom)

The game is well-optimized for PC and can put up high framerates with the Nvidia RTX 3060. Based on DD2's system requirements, it is not very demanding and can run on older GPUs as well. This means you can have medium to high-level graphics and still perform relatively well. With DLSS set to quality, you can play the game at 1440p and achieve about 45-50 FPS without stuttering.

The best settings on RTX 3060 are:

Graphics settings:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate: 144Hz

144Hz Frame Rate: Variable

Variable Vertical Synchronization: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced DLSS Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

On Upscale Sharpness: -1

-1 Rendering Mode: Progressive

Progressive Image Quality: 0

0 Ray Tracing: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: SDFAO

SDFAO Anti-aliasing: FXAA + TAA

FXAA + TAA Screen Space Reflections: On

On Mesh Quality: High

High Texture Filtering: High (ANISO x8)

High (ANISO x8) Texture Quality: High (2 GB)

High (2 GB) Grass/Tree Quality: High

High Resource-Intense Effects Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Mid

Mid Shadow Cache: On

On Contact Shadows: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Depth of Field: On

On Lens Flare: Off

Off Lens Distortion: Off

Off Subsurface Scattering: On

On Motion Quality: High

