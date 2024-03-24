Best Dragon’s Dogma 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 laptops

The long-awaited sequel to the 2012 hack-and-slash RPG Dragon's Dogma has been released, and it performs well on laptops equipped with the Nvidia RTX 4060. It is well-optimized and can run at very high settings. Gamers who own the RTX 4060 are in for a treat, as they can play the game without facing any performance-related issues.
However, it can sometimes be confusing to choose the right settings for your GPU. That said, this article lists the best settings when playing Dragon's Dogma 2 on RTX 4060 laptops.
Best Dragon's Dogma 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 4060 laptops
The Nvidia RTX 4060 is a capable graphics card that can easily run Dragon's Dogma 2 at high settings, offering high framerates without screen stutters or lag. You can also enable high-level graphics and get up to 60fps with relevant ease.
The graphics card can also run the game at 4K. However, you might experience some frame drops and have to configure some settings to mid, compromising the overall quality. Thus, the settings below are for 1440p, as you can get high framerates without sacrificing quality.
The best settings when running the game on an RTX 4060 laptop are:
Graphics settings:
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Refresh Rate: 144Hz
- Frame Rate: Variable
- Vertical Synchronization: Off
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced
- DLSS Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
- Upscale Sharpness: -1
- Rendering Mode: Progressive
- Image Quality: 0
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: SDFAO
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Mesh Quality: High
- Texture Filtering: High (ANISO x8)
- Texture Quality: High (2 GB)
- Grass/Tree Quality: Mid
- Resource-Intense Effects Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Shadow Cache: On
- Contact Shadows: On
- Motion Blur: On
- Bloom: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Lens Flare: On
- Lens Distortion: On (+chromatic aberration)
- Subsurface Scattering: On
- Motion Quality: High
