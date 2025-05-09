Dune Awakening is set to release on June 10, 2025, on multiple platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Linux. Developed on Unreal Engine 5, the game is visually stunning and features a rich lore.

Looking at the game's system requirements, we see that Dune Awakening is moderately demanding and requires at least the RTX 3070 to run at recommended settings. Thus, gamers need to own this GPU to run at high settings. However, the game can run on GPUs as old as the GTX 1060, which should handle the game well at lower resolutions and settings.

That said, it's important to know what settings to tweak to get optimized performance without sacrificing a lot of visual fidelity. We recommend you have at least the RTX 3070 to use the following settings. This article will look into the best optimized settings for Dune Awakening on PC. These settings will help you get the best visual quality along with the smoothest performance.

Disclaimer: The following settings are optimized for a PC that meets at least the recommended system requirements. This includes an RTX 3070 GPU.

Best Dune Awakening settings for PC

Dune Awakening is visually stunning at 1440p (Image via Funcom)

Although the game is quite demanding, you should be able to run it smoothly on a PC setup with the RTX 3070. We've optimized it for Ultra graphics settings at the 1440p resolution. We've also turned on Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, which gives it a decent boost in visual quality and performance.

We recommend you turn on Frame Generation as it would significantly improve your framerates. With FG, the game shows less than 50 fps on average. However, with the settings provided below and FSR3 Frame Generation turned on, you should be able to see over 110 fps easily.

These are the best settings for PC:

CPU: Default

Default GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Refresh Rate: 165

165 Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 VRAM: 8 GB

8 GB RAM: Default

Default VSYNC: Off

Off Antialiasing and Upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Upscaler Quality: Quality

Quality Screen Percentage: 100

100 Frame Generation: FSR3

FSR3 Anti Aliasing Quality: High

High Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom View Distance : Ultra

: Ultra Post Processing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Effects Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Texture Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Foliage Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Hair Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Motion Blur : Off

: Off Global Illumination Method : Quality

: Quality Global Illumination Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Global Illumination Reflections Quality: Ultra

