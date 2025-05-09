Dune Awakening is set to release on June 10, 2025, on multiple platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Linux. Developed on Unreal Engine 5, the game is visually stunning and features a rich lore.
Looking at the game's system requirements, we see that Dune Awakening is moderately demanding and requires at least the RTX 3070 to run at recommended settings. Thus, gamers need to own this GPU to run at high settings. However, the game can run on GPUs as old as the GTX 1060, which should handle the game well at lower resolutions and settings.
That said, it's important to know what settings to tweak to get optimized performance without sacrificing a lot of visual fidelity. We recommend you have at least the RTX 3070 to use the following settings. This article will look into the best optimized settings for Dune Awakening on PC. These settings will help you get the best visual quality along with the smoothest performance.
Disclaimer: The following settings are optimized for a PC that meets at least the recommended system requirements. This includes an RTX 3070 GPU.
Best Dune Awakening settings for PC
Although the game is quite demanding, you should be able to run it smoothly on a PC setup with the RTX 3070. We've optimized it for Ultra graphics settings at the 1440p resolution. We've also turned on Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, which gives it a decent boost in visual quality and performance.
We recommend you turn on Frame Generation as it would significantly improve your framerates. With FG, the game shows less than 50 fps on average. However, with the settings provided below and FSR3 Frame Generation turned on, you should be able to see over 110 fps easily.
These are the best settings for PC:
- CPU: Default
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
- Refresh Rate: 165
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- VRAM: 8 GB
- RAM: Default
- VSYNC: Off
- Antialiasing and Upscaling: DLSS
- DLSS Upscaler Quality: Quality
- Screen Percentage: 100
- Frame Generation: FSR3
- Anti Aliasing Quality: High
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- View Distance: Ultra
- Post Processing: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Ultra
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Foliage Quality: Ultra
- Hair Quality: Ultra
- Motion Blur: Off
- Global Illumination Method: Quality
- Global Illumination Quality: Ultra
- Global Illumination Reflections Quality: Ultra
