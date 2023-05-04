The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 is now available to all consumers across India, with discounts on a variety of products such as smartphones, computers, household appliances, clothes, and more. This is an excellent opportunity to upgrade if you love music and are seeking earbuds, be it truly wireless earphones (TWS) or a neckband.

Another thing to keep in mind is that during the Great Summer Sale, customers can get a 10% instant discount on items using their ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank debit, and credit cards in addition to Amazon's promotions. This article will list the five best earbuds that you should check out if you want an enjoyable listening experience. The list below is arranged on the basis of sound quality, user experience, and discounts.

Top 5 earbuds the Amazon Great Summer Sale has to offer, ranked

5) boAt Airdopes 141 (sale price INR 998)

This is a device that fits in your pocket and offers amazing noise cancelation, which allows you to take calls and listen to music without being interrupted. The boAt Airdopes 141 also has a low latency mode (beast mode) and provides up to 45 hours of battery life on a single charge. This is hands down the best budget gaming earbuds you can find for the deal season.

The boAt Airdopes 141 has made this list and finds itself in number five because of its super reasonable price and decent sound quality. The price of these earbuds has decreased from INR 4,490 to INR 998 during the Great Summer Sale.

4) OnePlus Bullets Z2 (sale price INR 1,599)

With its fast charging capabilities, you can get 20 hours of audio playback out of the OnePlus Bullets Z2 in just 10 minutes, thanks to a long battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge. This is the device you should go for if you are searching for a OnePlus neckband with beautiful audio quality; it's also very easy to carry around.

The 2023 Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering this gadget at an amazing price. It was originally listed for INR 2,299 but is now available at INR 1,599. And considering its price point, this is not as great a deal as Airdopes 141. However, because of its superior audio quality, the OnePlus Bullets Z2 finds itself placed at number four.

3) Sony WF-C500 (sale price INR 4,899)

If you're searching for dependable, true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-C500 is among the best earbuds around. Its provider is one of the most well-known companies in audio, and this device has a small form factor and fits comfortably in your ear. Due to its IPX4 water resistance, you may use the buds both inside and outside of the gym.

With a battery life of 20 hours after a 10-minute charge, these earbuds secure the third spot on this list. The Sony WF-C500 is now on sale for INR 4,489, a reduction from its original price of INR 8,990.

2) OnePlus Buds Z2 (sale price INR 4,799)

You may also take into account the OnePlus Buds Z2 as a more cost-effective deal alternative to the next entry deal. These buds fit perfectly in the ears thanks to the excellent materials used in their tips. Moreover, their build quality is unmatchable for their price point. This is why the OnePlus Buds Z2 is ranked second.

It also has three MIC configurations and makes phone calls quieter and noise-cancelation effortless. Moreover, its 11mm dynamic drivers produce detailed, bass-heavy sound output.

The OnePlus Buds Z2's battery life is about 38 hours, and its design feels premium. It is priced at INR 4,799 for the Great Summer Sale 2023.

1) Apple AirPods 3rd Gen (sale price INR 17,900)

The AirPods 3rd Gen is worth considering if you have an Apple phone and are searching for completely wireless headphones for yourself. This is hands down the best option when it comes to software support, sound quality, and, of course, discounts.

It provides an immersive audio experience with dynamic head tracking and support for spatial audio. It includes adaptive EQ, which adjusts music for you automatically. Furthermore, you can simply control the media and take calls, thanks to the earbuds' force sensors. It was originally priced at INR 20,900 but is now being offered at INR 17,900.

