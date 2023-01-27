5 best TWS earbuds on Amazon below $50

Wireless earbuds, also known as truly wireless earbuds (TWS earbuds), have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their convenience and portability. They offer a great alternative to traditional wired earphones, allowing users to enjoy their music or take calls without the hassle of tangled cords.

When it comes to TWS earbuds, there are many options available on the market, but not all of them are budget-friendly. Fortunately, there are still some great options available on Amazon for under $50.

Budget-friendly TWS earbuds you can’t afford to miss

The TWS earbuds mentioned in this article are known for their excellent sound quality, comfortable fit, and long battery life. Whether you're looking for a pair for everyday use or for your next workout session, you're sure to find a pair that fits your needs within your budget.

It's important to consider your personal preferences and intended usage when choosing a pair of TWS earbuds, as each model may excel in different areas. With many options available on Amazon, it's easy to find a pair that's perfect for you. Here's a list of the five best TWS earbuds that you can buy on Amazon for less than $50.

1) Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 ($24)

If you're looking for a high-quality pair of TWS earbuds that deliver exceptional sound quality and a comfortable fit, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 might be a perfect match for you. The earbuds feature 7mm dynamic drivers and have a frequency response of 20Hz - 20kHz. They have a battery life of up to seven hours on a single charge and come with a charging case that can provide an additional 14 hours of battery life.

The Liberty Air 2 has touch controls for easy operation and support for voice assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant. The earbuds also feature advanced noise reduction technology, allowing you to focus on the audio and keep outside noise to a minimum.

There are multiple ear tips and wingtip options included in the box to ensure a perfect fit. With the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2, you'll enjoy the superior sound quality and an immersive listening experience. You can buy Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 from here. (Globally, US)

2) TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds ($27)

The TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds are a sleek and stylish pair of TWS earbuds that offer a comfortable fit and great sound quality. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 technology for a stable and fast connection and have a long battery life of up to six hours on a single charge. The earbuds also come with a charging case that can provide an additional 24 hours of battery life, ensuring that you can enjoy your music or take calls all day long.

The TOZO T6 has IPX8 waterproof rating, which means it can withstand immersion in water up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, the earbuds have touch controls for easy operation and support for voice assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant. The earbuds come with three different sizes of ear tips to fit comfortably in the ear. The TOZO T6 also supports wireless charging and the charging case supports USB-C fast charging. You can buy TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds from here. (US)

3) JLab Go Air True Wireless Earbuds ($27)

The JLab Go Air True Wireless Earbuds are a budget-friendly pair of truly wireless earbuds. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, touch controls, and a built-in microphone for taking calls and using voice assistants. They have a long battery life of up to 7 hours on a single charge.

They have a charging case that provides additional battery life and offers fast charging via a USB-C port. They are also IPX5 rated for water resistance, making them suitable for use during activities such as running and workouts.

The earbuds have a sleek and compact design, and they are available in a variety of colors. You can buy JLab Go Air True Wireless Earbuds from here. (Globally, US)

4) Otium Audio Wireless Earbuds ($28)

The Otium Audio Wireless Earbuds are a budget-friendly option that offer a comfortable fit and great sound quality. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 technology for a stable and fast connection, a battery life of up to six hours on a single charge, and a charging case that can provide an additional 24 hours of battery life.

They have a sleek design, built-in microphone and controls, and IPX7 waterproof rating. The earbuds also support wireless charging and USB-C fast charging for the charging case. You can buy Otium Audio Wireless Earbuds from here. (Globally, US)

5) OnePlus Nord Buds ($40)

The Nord Buds are a pair of truly wireless earbuds developed by OnePlus. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, touch controls, and active noise cancelation. These TWS earbuds have a sleek and minimalist design and come with a charging case that provides additional battery life.

They also offer fast charging and come equipped with a USB-C port. Additionally, they are IPX4 rated for water resistance and have a built-in microphone for taking calls and using your voice assistant. You can buy OnePlus Nord Buds from here. (Globally, US)

