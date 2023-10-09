With the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days, the sale season is finally here. It's a great time to buy your favorite electronic products at discounted prices, such as the best earbuds. Among the myriad offerings, this category can elevate your music-listening experience to the next level.

Nowadays, we also get premium features such as active noise canceling (ANC) and a rich audio experience with most earbuds that are not priced exorbitantly. So, this article will look at some of the best earbuds deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days festive sale. All of these products also have extra bank discounts and cashback for more savings.

10 best earbuds deal on Amazon Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days sale

1) boAt Rockerz 205 Pro (₹899)

Original Price: ₹1,499

Sale Price: ₹899

Availability: Amazon

First on our list of the best earbuds on Amazon Great Indian Festival is the boAt Rockerz wireless 205 Pro neckband earbuds, which come with Bluetooth v5.2 support. Moreover, dual pairing support allows you to connect to two devices simultaneously. These wireless earphones also have a low latency of 65ms and block out most passive environmental noise. boAt promises a battery life of up to 30 hours and can be charged in under an hour.

2) Noise Buds VS102 Plus (₹999)

Original Price: ₹1,399

Sale Price: ₹999

Availability: Flipkart

The next best earbuds deal on Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is the Noise Buds VS102 Plus. These earbuds offer long playtime and IPX5 water resistance. You also get distraction-free audio and a crisp calling experience regardless of any background noise, thanks to Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) support.

3) Redmi Buds 4 Active (₹999)

Original Price: ₹1,299

Sale Price: ₹999

Availability: Amazon

The Redmi 4 Active comes with a large 12nm dynamic driver and promises to enhance bass and sound quality at a cheap price. These earbuds provide noise cancellation support in calls, blocking ambient background noise. Redmi has also promised up to 28 hours of battery life for this model, and its multiple touch controls offer ease of use.

4) Oppo Enco Buds 2 (₹1,399)

Original Price: ₹1,999

Sale Price: ₹1,399

Availability: Flipkart

The Oppo Enco Buds 2 is among the most affordable true wireless headsets right now. It has premium features, such as touch to use the camera shutter, AI environmental noise cancellation on calls, and IPX4 water resistance. Oppo also promises a four-hour long battery life with both earbuds, and the charging case can top up the earbuds four times with a single charge.

5) OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC (₹1,999)

Original Price: ₹2,499

Sale Price: ₹1,999

Availability: Flipkart, Amazon

The next best earbuds deal on Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale is the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, which are premium neckbands offering ANC support. This model has 45dB of active noise cancellation, with Google Fast pair support, and up to 28 hours of long battery life. Its IP55 dust and water certification also ensures longevity.

6) OnePlus Nord Buds 2 (₹2,299)

Original Price: ₹2,999

Sale Price: ₹2,299

Availability: Amazon

The Nord Buds 2 is the latest entry-level TWS earphones from OnePlus that have ANC and five hours of continuous playback support with this option turned on. Without ANC turned on, the Nord Buds 2's battery life is rated as seven hours of continuous playback. These earbuds also offer fantastic sound quality and respectable call quality.

7) Realme Buds Air 5 (₹2,999)

Realme Buds AIr 5 TWS earphones (Image via Realme)

Original Price: ₹4,999

Sale Price: ₹2,999

Availability: Flipkart

A fantastic TWS earphone that is presently on sale is the Realme Buds Air 5, the newest model in Realme's line of reasonably priced TWS earbuds. At its current pricing of ₹2,999, it's a superb earbuds deal on the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. You also get up to 50db ANC support, and it can be used for up to two days with its storage case.

8) JBL Tune 230NC (₹3,999)

Original Price: ₹5,999

Sale Price: ₹3,999

Availability: Amazon

The JBL Tune 230NC TWS earbuds have a clean sonic history, and this brand makes some of our best portable Bluetooth speakers. This model features ANC support and up to 40 hours of battery life with its charging case, much like other high-end earbuds on our list. It is also sweatproof and can be used while exercising or during light rains.

9) Sony WF-1000XM4 (₹14,499)

Original Price: ₹19,999

Sale Price: ₹14,499

Availability: Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earphones provide probably the best active noise cancellation available in truly wireless earbuds. These are excellent for travel or while exercising and have a continuous playback time of more than 10 hours, with the case allowing two additional charging sessions. Hence, at ₹14,999, it's one of the best earbuds deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival.

10) AirdPods Pro 2nd generation (₹18,499)

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (Image via MobileSyrup)

Original Price: ₹24,999

Sale Price: ₹18,499

Availability: Flipkart

The final addition to our list of the best earbuds deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale is the AirPods Pro 2nd generation, which is currently available for a price of ₹18,499.

These well-made earphones can be easily kept in your pocket as they have a lightweight, portable design. They last roughly six hours constantly with their ANC on and can significantly block out environmental noise. It also has up to six hours of battery life with a case that promises four more charging cycles.

These are the best earbuds deals on the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.