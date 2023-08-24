10 best TWS earbuds worth buying in 2023

True Wireless Stereo earbuds, or TWS earbuds, are the most sought-after audio products right now, as they offer immersive sound without any cables. The best true wireless earbuds are loaded with premium features and audio technology. The best part is that you no longer have to compromise on battery life, music quality, or active noise cancellation (ANC) when you purchase TWS earbuds instead of wired earphones.

In this post, we have listed some of the best TWS earbuds that money can buy right now. We have chosen the best earbuds with a range of features like ANC support, waterproofing, and excellent sound quality.

With smartphones arriving sans a 3.5mm headphone jack nowadays, wireless earphones have become an important accessory for audiophiles.

Top 10 TWS earbuds that come with supreme sound quality and a plethora of features in 2023

1) Jabra Elite 4 Active ($79)

Jabra’s Elite 4 Active is one of the cheapest wireless earbuds with ANC and different workout modes support. It has an understated design, as its case comes with a tough build.

The earphones also have a high rating for water resistance. The sound signature and ANC can be easily customized via the Jabra Sound+ app. The company also promises up to 28 hours of battery life.

2) Sony WF-C700N ($98)

The Sony WF-C700n is another set of great budget TWS earbuds, coming with ANC support and supreme sound quality.

There is also complete compatibility with Sony's app, allowing you to personalize the sound and tune noise-cancelling settings. It's pretty lightweight, with each earbud weighing below 5 grams.

3) Jaybird Vista 2 ($117)

Jaybird's Vista 2 is perfect for workout enthusiasts and users who want their earbuds to stick to their ears in any adverse situations.

The buds are designed in a way that is made for durability. They also have the highest water resistance rating. The company has promised rich surround sound, with ANC helping to tackle noisier environments.

4) Google Pixel Buds Pro ($139)

The Google Pixel Buds Pro is Google's most premium wireless earbuds. It arrives with quite a few unique features.

To begin, the Pixel Buds Pro includes custom audio driver support, with some of the greatest audio quality in their price range. The same may be said for noise cancellation and call quality.

The Pixel Buds Pro has a long battery life. It provides about seven hours of playing time with ANC enabled and a few extra hours when it's turned off. The case can also charge the earphones up to four times.

The casing supports wireless charging. The buds are IPX4-rated, meaning they can survive water splashes.

5) Apple AirPods (3rd generation) ($179)

The Apple AirPods (3rd generation) is the best choice for someone who doesn't prefer the in-ear silicone earcup design. The open-ear style design ensures that the AirPods have less chance of falling from the ears, with support for Spatial Audio. It also supports multi-device connectivity.

But there are a few cons as well. The AirPods 3 doesn't have any ANC support, meaning noise cancellation is not the best.

Apple also charges $10 extra for Magsafe wireless charging support. Nevertheless, this is a good TWS earbuds for Apple users and can be bought for under $200, which is much lower than Apple's premium offering.

6) Beats Fit Pro ($199)

The Beats Fit Pro is currently one of the best exercise earphones available. The concha wing tips provide a snug fit that is virtually hard to shake loose, allowing you to exercise freely. You also get IPX4 water resistance. Noise cancellation is also very good and can block out traffic noises as well.

The headset also has Apple's Adaptive EQ technology, which automatically adjusts the bass and midrange response based on your surroundings. This provides a rich sound signature. Overall it's one of the best in-ear TWS earbuds that you can buy right now.

7) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ($229)

Samsung also has its own flagship TWS earbuds, which come with high-quality sound support. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has 3D sound support with precise head tracking. Samsung also promises that with the Buds Pro 2's ANC support, you will experience almost zero background noise.

It has a very unique design and easily fits into your ears. These earbuds are also IPX7 water and dustproof. Without the case, its battery life is only 5 hours after a full charge. The case supports fast charging, meaning the battery can be topped in under an hour.

8) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) ($249)

For users who already are in the Apple ecosystem, the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are the best TWS earbuds for them. These offer seamless connection with most Apple devices and also support ANC.

The battery life is quite long, with more than six hours of running time with a single charge. With the charging case, the battery life is boosted up to a maximum support of 30 hours.

9) Sony WF-1000XM5 ($299)

The Sony WF-1000XM5 is one of the most recent TWS earbuds from Sony. The WF-1000XM5 are currently the most talked about wireless earphones due to their amazing combination of performance and features. The noise cancellation is probably the best. It even has a very well-balanced sound signature.

You also can expect up to eight hours of battery life with the earphones off the case. It supports multi-device connectivity. With a starting price of around $299, they might seem costly, but if you want the best features without any spending limit, these are the best wireless earphones you can buy right now.

10) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II is another top-notch wireless earphone with superb sound quality, amazing battery life, and one of the best ANC support. These earbuds can block out more sound than most other true wireless earbuds on the market, thanks to a premium silicon tip that closes off the ear canal.

These also support Bluetooth 5.3, which means the range is increased. The sound is balanced, neutral, and brimming with excellent detail. But we wished it came with high-quality audio codec support. Still, if you look at its advantages, this is one of the best TWS earbuds you can buy right now.

For more such informative content, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section.