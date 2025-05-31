Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT are 1440p gaming GPUs from a couple of generations ago. They continue to be capable enough of playing the latest titles like Elden Ring Nightreign with a few graphics settings tweaks. The cards are quite popular among gamers due to its attractive price-to-performance, however, it's gotten too old to handle demanding games at the highest settings.
The new Elden Ring Nighreign can be a bit demanding on PC. To help 6700 XT and 6750 XT gamers quickly get started, we have compiled this settings list.
Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nightreign (Intel Core i5-10600/Ryzen 5 5500 + 12 GB RAM).
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 XT
The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT was launched as a 1440p gaming GPU. We recommend sticking to this resolution in Elden Ring. With a mix of High and Medium settings applied in the title, you can maintain a 60 FPS experience.
The ideal settings list is as follows:
- Screen mode: Fullscreen
- Display output: Native display
- Limit mouse movement: On
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
Quality settings
- Texture quality: High
- Antialiasing quality: High
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Lighting quality: Medium
- Effects quality: Medium
- Volumetric lighting quality: High
- Reflection quality: High
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: High
- Grass quality: High
Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for AMD RX 6750 XT
The Radeon RX 6750 XT is only an overclocked version of the original GPU. The card can't deliver major performance gains in any title, let alone Elden Ring Nightreign, which is locked to 60 FPS. We recommend a similar mix of High and Medium settings for the card.
The detailed settings list is as follows:
- Screen mode: Fullscreen
- Display output: Native display
- Limit mouse movement: On
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off
Quality settings
- Texture quality: High
- Antialiasing quality: High
- SSAO: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Lighting quality: Medium
- Effects quality: Medium
- Volumetric lighting quality: High
- Reflection quality: High
- Water surface quality: High
- Shader quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: High
- Grass quality: High
Although the RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT can still handle the latest titles, it's time to start cranking down a few graphics options for an ideal experience. With the above settings applied, Elden Ring Nightreign runs comfortably at 1440p. In more demanding titles, you might have to aggressively crank down the graphics options to maintain 60 FPS.