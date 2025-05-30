Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti are some of the fastest GPUs for playing Elden Ring Nightreign. The graphics cards are packed with the latest Blackwell technology, DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation, and some of the most advanced ray tracing technologies. However, there seem to be some performance issues on the latest Blackwell cards in the new FromSoftware release that the developers have acknowledged.

In this article, we have listed the ideal settings lists for the 70-class GPUs. Use the recommended options to quickly get started with the title.

Note: The following settings work well for PCs satisfying the minimum recommended specs for Elden Ring Nighreign (Intel Core i5-10600/Ryzen 5 5500 + 12 GB RAM).

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5070

The RTX 5070 can comfortably play Elden Ring Nightreign at 1440p (Image via FromSoftware)

The Nvidia RTX 5070 has been launched to target premium 1440p gaming experiences without hiccups. In Elden Ring Nightreign, we recommend sticking to this resolution with the High settings applied. This is to ensure no stutters or performance issues until a launch day patch arrives to fix the Blackwell GPU performance issues. Following that, crank the settings up to Maximum.

The ideal settings list is as follows:

Screen mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Display output: Native display

Native display Limit mouse movement: On

On Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Antialiasing quality: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: High

High Effects quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Grass quality: High

Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti

The RTX 5070 Ti can handle Elden Ring Nightreign at 4K (Image via FromSoftware)

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti is considerably more capable than the 12 GB card. It can comfortably play Elden Ring Nightreign at 4K resolutions with the highest settings. For now, run the game at the High graphics options.

The detailed settings list is as follows:

Screen mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Display output: Native display

Native display Limit mouse movement: On

On Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Auto-detect best rendering settings: Off

Quality settings

Texture quality: High

High Antialiasing quality: High

High SSAO: High

High Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Lighting quality: High

High Effects quality: High

High Volumetric lighting quality: High

High Reflection quality: High

High Water surface quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Global illumination quality: High

High Grass quality: High

The 5070 and 5070 Ti are some of the most capable gaming GPUs on the market. They have been designed to play the latest titles at 1440p and 4K resolutions without hiccups. They can easily max out Elden Ring Nightreign, given the game is based on the same engine and mechanics as the 2020 original. With the above settings applied, you can get a balanced experience for now. Don't forget to crank up to Maximum once the patch arrives.

