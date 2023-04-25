In recent years, eLearning platforms have become increasingly popular among tech enthusiasts who want to expand their knowledge and skills. With the rise of online education, many e-learning platforms offer courses on a wide range of topics, including technology. These platforms provide an affordable and flexible way for learners to study at their own pace and from the comfort of their own homes.

From coding and programming to cybersecurity and data science, many e-learning platforms cater to the needs of tech enthusiasts. This response will explore some of the most popular e-learning platforms that offer tech-related courses, certificates, and degrees. Whether you're a beginner or an advanced learner, there's something for everyone in the eLearning world.

Note: This article is subjective and partly reflects the writer's opinions.

7 best eLearning platforms for tech enthusiasts

1) LinkedIn Learning (Programs start at $29.99 to $39.99 per month)

LinkedIn Learning(Image via Linkedin)

LinkedIn Learning is an eLearning platform that offers video courses and tutorials on various topics, including tech-related courses. Their courses cover programming languages, software development, and IT infrastructure. LinkedIn Learning offers personalized course recommendations based on the user's profile and interests, providing learners with completion certificates.

LinkedIn Learning offers individual and business plans, with the business plans providing additional features such as analytics and reporting, team management tools, and priority support. The pricing of the projects varies depending on the program and the length of access, making it an excellent choice for individuals and businesses of all sizes.

2) Udemy (Programs start at $39.99 a month)

Udemy(Image via Udemy)

Udemy is a popular eLearning platform offering courses in various fields, including technology. They have courses on web development, data science, and programming. Udemy also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Udemy offers free and paid courses, which provide additional features such as certificates of completion and access to course materials. The pricing of the courses varies depending on the course and the instructor, making it an excellent choice for those who want to learn on a budget.

3) Codecademy (Programs start at $39.99 per month or $19.9 per month, billed annually)

Codecademy (Image via Codecademy)

Codecademy is an interactive eLearning platform that provides coding lessons for various programming languages, including Python, Java, and HTML/CSS. They offer both free and paid courses, and their courses are designed to be hands-on and interactive. Codecademy also provides learners with real-time feedback and debugging tools to help them learn faster.

Codecademy offers free and paid courses, which provide additional features such as quizzes, projects, and a certificate of completion. The pricing of the courses varies depending on the course and the length of access, making it an excellent choice for those who want to learn on a budget.

4) Coursera (Programs start at $49 to $79 per month or $399 per year)

Coursera is an eLearning platform that partners with top universities and organizations to offer courses, certificates, and degrees. They offer various tech-related courses like computer science, data science, and machine learning.

Coursera offers both free and paid courses, with the paid courses providing additional features such as graded assignments, certificates, and access to course materials. The platform also offers professional certifications, courses that teach job-ready skills in specific fields, and online degrees, which are full-fledged degrees offered by top universities.

5) Skillshare (Programs start at $159 per year)

Skillshare is an eLearning platform that offers thousands of video classes on various topics, including tech-related subjects. Their courses cover web design, mobile app development, digital marketing, and more. The courses are taught by industry professionals and experts in their respective fields, and they are designed to be accessible and engaging for learners of all skill levels.

Skillshare offers both free and paid plans, with the paid plans providing additional features such as offline viewing, access to premium content, and a more comprehensive range of projects and challenges. The pricing of the plans is flexible, making it an excellent choice for learners on a budget.

6) Pluralsight(Programs start at $299 to $499 per year)

Pluralsight(Image via Pluralsight)

Pluralsight is an eLearning platform that offers IT professionals a vast library of courses. They cover cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and more topics. Experts in their respective fields create Pluralsight's courses, and learners can earn certificates and badges to showcase their skills.

Pluralsight offers individual and business plans, with the business plans providing additional features such as analytics and reporting, team management tools, and priority support.

7) edX (Programs start at $349 per year)

edX is a non-profit eLearning platform founded by Harvard University and MIT. They offer courses from top universities and organizations worldwide, including many tech-related courses. They also have various topics, including computer science, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

edX offers both free and paid courses, with the paid courses providing additional features such as graded assignments, certificates, and access to course materials. The platform also offers professional certifications, courses that teach job-ready skills in specific fields, and online degrees, which are full-fledged degrees offered by top universities.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes