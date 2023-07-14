Best Exoprimal graphics settings for RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti

The GeForce RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti are Nvidia's latest budget 60-class video cards. They are mainly for 1080p gaming and are successors to the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. Both GPUs bring top-notch performance to the table and can run modern AAA video games at the highest settings without running into major problems. Exoprimal, the latest third-person shooter from Capcom, is no exception to this.

Although this title can be pretty demanding, both 4060s can handle it like a piece of cake at 1080p. Gamers using the higher-end 4060 Ti can also consider bumping their resolution to 1440p without major framerate losses. This article will list the best Exoprimal graphics settings for Nvidia's new 60-class graphics cards.

Best Exoprimal graphics settings for the RTX 4060

The RTX 4060 packs enough horsepower to run this title at the highest settings at 1080p without presenting major issues. Gamers can expect over 60 FPS with the following settings applied in this game:

Display settings

Output device: Display1

Display1 Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: 16:9

16:9 V-Sync: Off

Off Display area: As per your preference

As per your preference Brightness:

Maximum brightness: 100

100 Minimum brightness: 0

0 Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR maximum brightness: Off

Off HDR brightness: Off

Quality

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Maximum frame rate: No limit

No limit Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture filtering quality: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Model rendering: Ultra

Ultra Effect rendering: Ultra

Ultra Anti-aliasing: On

On Motion blur rendering: Off

Off Reflection quality: On

On Global illumination quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Off

Off Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off

Off Display frame rate: As per your preference

Those with high refresh rate FHD monitors like the ViewSonic XG2431 can enjoy smoother gameplay with this GPU.

Best Exoprimal graphics settings for the RTX 4060 Ti

The RTX 4060 Ti is much more powerful than its cheaper non-Ti variant. This GPU can run Exoprimal easily at 1440p 60 FPS with the following settings applied:

Display settings

Output device: Display1

Display1 Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: 16:9

16:9 V-Sync: Off

Off Display area: As per your preference

As per your preference Brightness:

Maximum brightness: 100

100 Minimum brightness: 0

0 Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR maximum brightness: Off

Off HDR brightness: Off

Quality

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Maximum frame rate: No limit

No limit Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture filtering quality: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Model rendering: Ultra

Ultra Effect rendering: Ultra

Ultra Anti-aliasing: On

On Motion blur rendering: Off

Off Reflection quality: On

On Global illumination quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Ultra Quality

Ultra Quality Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off

Off Display frame rate: As per your preference

It is recommended to rely on upscaling a bit to bump the frame count to over 60 FPS in all scenarios. However, it isn't necessary, and those playing on 1440p 60 Hz monitors can consider turning the feature off.