The Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are the latest mid-range 1440p gaming graphics cards. These GPUs are a massive step up from the last gen RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti in terms of raw rasterization and ray tracing performance. The Ampere cards were already quite potent at 4K resolutions. With support for features like frame generation, gamers can easily play well-optimized titles like F1 23 at UHD without major issues.

While the 4070 and 4070 Ti can easily handle the game at the highest settings, gamers need to tweak a few options to maintain a high framerate. With DLSS 3, players can get well over 60 FPS in the title.

In this article, we will review the best F1 23 graphics and video options for the RTX 4070 and the 4070 Ti.

Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 4070

The RTX 4070 is capable of playing F1 23 at 4K without performance hiccups. Gamers can nearly play the game at the highest settings without major drops below 60 FPS.

The best F1 23 graphics options are listed below:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment : 100

: 100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On Detail preset: Custom

Custom Ray tracing quality: High

High Ray traced shadows: On

On Ray traced reflections: On

On Ray traced ambient occlusion: On

On Ray traced transparent reflections: On

On Ray tracing DDGI: On

On Lighting quality: Ultra high

Ultra high Post process: High

High Shadows: Ultra high

Ultra high Particles: High

High Crowd: Ultra high

Ultra high Mirrors: Ultra high

Ultra high Car and helmet reflections: High

High Weather effects: Ultra high

Ultra high Ground cover: Ultra high

Ultra high Trees: Ultra high

Ultra high Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen space reflections: Ultra high

Ultra high Asynchronous compute: On

On Texture streaming: Ultra high

Ultra high Variable rate shading: On

On High quality hair: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost

Low latency with Boost Nvidia SER: Off

Video mode

Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum

Maximum Frame rate limit: Off

Off Output monitor: As per your -reference

As per your -reference Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS sharpness: 50

50 Frame generation: On

On Dynamic resolution: Off

Best F1 23 graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The RTX 4070 Ti is way more powerful than the $599 non-Ti variant. This card can handle the latest F1 game at the highest settings without major performance issues. The best graphics options for this card at 4K are listed below:

Graphics settings

Gamma adjustment : 100

: 100 Motion blur strength : 0

: 0 Steering animation: On

On Detail preset: Custom

Custom Ray tracing quality: Medium

Medium Ray traced shadows: On

On Ray traced reflections: On

On Ray traced ambient occlusion: Off

Off Ray traced transparent reflections: Off

Off Ray tracing DDGI: Off

Off Lighting quality: Ultra high

Ultra high Post process: High

High Shadows: Ultra high

Ultra high Particles: High

High Crowd: Ultra high

Ultra high Mirrors: Ultra high

Ultra high Car and helmet reflections: High

High Weather effects: Ultra high

Ultra high Ground cover: Ultra high

Ultra high Trees: Ultra high

Ultra high Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient occlusion: HBAO+

HBAO+ Screen space reflections: Ultra high

Ultra high Asynchronous compute: On

On Texture streaming: Ultra high

Ultra high Variable rate shading: On

On High quality hair: On

On Nvidia Reflex: Low latency with Boost

Low latency with Boost Nvidia SER: Off

Video mode

Display Adapter: Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync interval: Auto

Auto Refresh rate: Maximum

Maximum Frame rate limit: Off

Off Output monitor: As per your -reference

As per your -reference Anisotropic filtering: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS sharpness: 50

50 Frame generation: On

On Dynamic resolution: Off

The RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti are powerful graphics cards for playing the latest games in the market at high framerates without major issues. Gamers with these cards can get solid performance in every modern AAA release.

