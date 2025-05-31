Best F1 25 graphics settings for Radeon RX 580

F1 25 was released on May 30, 2025, on Windows, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The high-octane simulation title comes with several improvements over last year's game. This includes better mechanics, visual upgrades, and the introduction of Path Tracing to the game. As a result, the light rays, reflections, and shadows are significantly more realistic.

Luckily, the game's system requirements are fairly decent and aren't very demanding at all. It requires a GPU that has at least 6GB VRAM. The Radeon RX 580 comes in two variants, with 4GB and 8GB VRAM. The game would struggle to run on the 4GB model, but it should be fine on the latter.

With the 8GB variant, the RX 580 should be able to run the game comfortably at 1080p resolution. However, it is still a less powerful GPU at the end of the day. Thus, optimization is key here to get smooth performance. In this article, we'll look into the best graphics settings for F1 25 on the Radeon RX 580 GPU.

Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game, particularly a Radeon RX 580 GPU.

Best F1 25 settings for Radeon RX 580

The Radeon RX 580 easily handles F1 25 at 1080p (Image via Electronic Arts)

The new F1 title looks quite amazing on the Radeon RX 580. The game runs well at 1080p with a mix of High and Medium settings, showing upwards of 60 FPS. We've enabled TAA and FidelityFX Sharpening anti-aliasing and set it to Quality mode. While they do not directly improve gaming performance, they help improve the visual quality to an extent.

We recommend you turn on VSync only if you don't own a monitor that features AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync. The GPU can also handle the High graphics preset, with all settings set to High. However, in this case, you can expect fewer framerates, with the gameplay barely making it past 50 FPS.

These are the best settings for the Radeon RX 580:

Video Mode

Display Adapter: Radeon RX 580 Series (Greyed Out)

Radeon RX 580 Series (Greyed Out) Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto VSync: Off

Off VSync Interval: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: 240Hz

240Hz Frame Rate Limit: Off

Off Maximum FPS: 120 (Greyed Out)

120 (Greyed Out) Output Monitor: 1 (Greyed Out)

1 (Greyed Out) Anisotropic Filtering: 2x

2x Anti-Aliasing: TAA and FidelityFX Sharpening

TAA and FidelityFX Sharpening Anti-Aliasing Mode: Quality

Quality Frame Generation: Off

Off DLSS Multi Frame Generation: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: 144

144 Dynamic Resolution Profile: Lazy

Lazy Dynamic Resolution Minimum Scale: 100 (Greyed Out)

Graphics

Gamma Adjustment: 100

100 Motion Blur Strength: 20

20 Steering Animation: On

On Video Mode: Default

Default Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)

1000 (Greyed Out) HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor

Advanced Setup (Graphics)

Detail Preset: Custom

Custom Path Tracing: Off

Off Ray Reconstruction: Off

Off Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray Traced Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off

Off Ray Traced DDGI: Off

Off Lighting Quality: High

High Post Process: Medium

Medium Shadows: High

High Particles: High

High Crowd: Medium

Medium Mirrors: High

High Car and Helmet Reflections: High

High Weather Effects: High

High Ground Cover: High

High Trees: Medium

Medium Skidmarks: High

High Skidmarks Blending: On

On Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO

AMD FidelityFX CACAO Screen Space Reflections: Medium

Medium Texture Streaming: High

High Variable Rate Shading: On

On High Quality Hair: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex: Off

Also read: F1 25 review: A Formula One game that knows where it’s going

The provided settings should easily get you an average of 60 FPS at 1080p resolution. While it would definitely struggle with Ray Tracing and higher graphics settings, it is more than capable of running the game smoothly.

