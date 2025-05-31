Best F1 25 graphics settings for Radeon RX 580

F1 25 was released on May 30, 2025, on Windows, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The high-octane simulation title comes with several improvements over last year's game. This includes better mechanics, visual upgrades, and the introduction of Path Tracing to the game. As a result, the light rays, reflections, and shadows are significantly more realistic.
Luckily, the game's system requirements are fairly decent and aren't very demanding at all. It requires a GPU that has at least 6GB VRAM. The Radeon RX 580 comes in two variants, with 4GB and 8GB VRAM. The game would struggle to run on the 4GB model, but it should be fine on the latter.
With the 8GB variant, the RX 580 should be able to run the game comfortably at 1080p resolution. However, it is still a less powerful GPU at the end of the day. Thus, optimization is key here to get smooth performance. In this article, we'll look into the best graphics settings for F1 25 on the Radeon RX 580 GPU.
Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game, particularly a Radeon RX 580 GPU.
Best F1 25 settings for Radeon RX 580
The new F1 title looks quite amazing on the Radeon RX 580. The game runs well at 1080p with a mix of High and Medium settings, showing upwards of 60 FPS. We've enabled TAA and FidelityFX Sharpening anti-aliasing and set it to Quality mode. While they do not directly improve gaming performance, they help improve the visual quality to an extent.
We recommend you turn on VSync only if you don't own a monitor that features AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync. The GPU can also handle the High graphics preset, with all settings set to High. However, in this case, you can expect fewer framerates, with the gameplay barely making it past 50 FPS.
These are the best settings for the Radeon RX 580:
Video Mode
- Display Adapter: Radeon RX 580 Series (Greyed Out)
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- VSync: Off
- VSync Interval: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 240Hz
- Frame Rate Limit: Off
- Maximum FPS: 120 (Greyed Out)
- Output Monitor: 1 (Greyed Out)
- Anisotropic Filtering: 2x
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA and FidelityFX Sharpening
- Anti-Aliasing Mode: Quality
- Frame Generation: Off
- DLSS Multi Frame Generation: Off
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: 144
- Dynamic Resolution Profile: Lazy
- Dynamic Resolution Minimum Scale: 100 (Greyed Out)
Graphics
- Gamma Adjustment: 100
- Motion Blur Strength: 20
- Steering Animation: On
- Video Mode: Default
- Peak Nit Adjustment: 1000 (Greyed Out)
- HDR: Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor
Advanced Setup (Graphics)
- Detail Preset: Custom
- Path Tracing: Off
- Ray Reconstruction: Off
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray Traced Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced DDGI: Off
- Lighting Quality: High
- Post Process: Medium
- Shadows: High
- Particles: High
- Crowd: Medium
- Mirrors: High
- Car and Helmet Reflections: High
- Weather Effects: High
- Ground Cover: High
- Trees: Medium
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient Occlusion: AMD FidelityFX CACAO
- Screen Space Reflections: Medium
- Texture Streaming: High
- Variable Rate Shading: On
- High Quality Hair: Off
- NVIDIA Reflex: Off
F1 25 review: A Formula One game that knows where it's going
The provided settings should easily get you an average of 60 FPS at 1080p resolution. While it would definitely struggle with Ray Tracing and higher graphics settings, it is more than capable of running the game smoothly.
