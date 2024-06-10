5 best fitness trackers worth buying in 2024

Whether you want to track the calories you burn daily or want to measure the health readings of your body, the best fitness trackers can help you build good habits and improve your lifestyle. These wearables can give you plenty of information about your health, provide various statistics, and encourage you to lead a healthier lifestyle. They also track sleep statistics and log your daily health data on dedicated apps.

However, the market is filled with different fitness trackers, from budget to premium models. To make the search easier, we have curated the five best fitness trackers you can buy in 2024 from all the different price categories.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Best fitness trackers you can buy in 2024

1) Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro ($90)

The first wearable on our list is the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro (Image via Xiaomi)

The first fitness tracker on our list is the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, which is one of the best budget wearables you can buy currently. It has accurate GPS tracking and a big AMOLED display. The band also supports multiple exercise modes and weighs just 22.5 grams.

Trending

However, it lacks physical buttons, which may be a big con for users living in extreme environmental conditions. Nonetheless, it’s one of the best budget fitness trackers you can buy currently under $100, especially if you love Android smartwatches.

Pros

It has a lightweight design.

Usually available for less than $90.

Has a two-week battery life.

Cons

No physical buttons.

Does not support digital payments.

2) Fitbit Charge 6 ($140)

The Fitbit Charge 6 is one of the best fitness trackers under $150 (Image via Amazon)

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a fitness tracker that has multiple sports profiles and offers more than ten days of battery life. It also supports several Google lifestyle apps, including Google Maps and Google Wallet.

Its built-in GPS sensor helps in monitoring key health metrics like skin temperature and blood oxygen levels. Additionally, it supports on-demand ECG heart health and EDA stress readings, which is rare to find in most smartwatches in this price range.

Pros

Supports more than 40 different sports profiles.

Has multiple health metrics.

The Fitbit app has lots of customization features.

Cons

No built-in app store for extra watch faces.

Limited music control.

3) Garmin Vivosmart 5 ($150)

Garmin Vivosmart 5 has a monochrome display (Image via Garmin)

The next device on our list is the Garmin Vivosmart 5 which has a monochrome touchscreen. It also has a reliable sleep tracking sensor that accurately tracks multiple sleep cycles of most types of users.

This budget fitness tracker is also pretty lightweight and doesn’t add a lot of heft to most wrists. Although its display doesn’t have color output, it is visible under direct sunlight, and the monochrome screen also promises up to seven days of battery life.

Pros

Has impressive seven-day battery life.

Is very comfortable to wear.

The interface is straightforward to use.

Cons

Comes with a monochrome display.

Has no dedicated GPS sensor.

4) Amazfit Balance ($230)

The Amazfit Balance has a big 1.5-inch circular display (Image via Amazon)

The Amazfit Balance offers a two-week battery life and has accurate tracking. Its big display also helps to navigate through multiple settings and sports features. The best part is that it comes with dual-GPS support to accurately track your location during various workout sessions.

Its other built-in sensors like the heart rate sensor and the body composition meter accurately provide metrics of most body metrics. Overall, if you want a big-screen display with accurate health tracking alongside long battery life, the Amazfit Balance should be your go-to choice.

Pros

It has great battery life.

Has a light and compact design.

Has multiple sensors.

Cons

Some app services require extra payments.

The display glass has no Gorilla Glass certification.

5) Casio G-Shock Move ($395)

The Casio G-Shock Move has a rugged design and can survive any type of environmental condition (Image via Amazon)

The last fitness tracker on our list is the Casio G-Shock Move which is a rugged smartwatch with a clear monochrome display and more than 10 days of battery life. It also has multiple buttons on all sides to help you navigate through various menus and options.

It’s the perfect wearable for users who love engaging in outdoor activities. It also provides a detailed summary of various exercises and health metrics apart from being built to last for many years.

Pros

Can be used in any type of condition.

Offers long battery life.

Casio provides multiple straps to customize the watch.

Cons

Lacks watch faces or customizations.

You can’t reply or read notification messages.

These were the best fitness trackers of 2024 in different price categories. The wearables mentioned in the list provide accurate health readings and can be used by people of all age groups.