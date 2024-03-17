5 best smartwatches to buy in 2024?

Best smartwatches are more than just an accessory. In addition to call and text support, these wearables also have many advanced features like heart rate monitoring, elevation detection, crash detection, voice assistant, and others, to name a few. It can be considered as an extension of your smartphone.

However, there is an overwhelming amount of options available at your disposal, which often makes decision-making more complex. To help you, we have crafted a list of top smartwatches you can consider in 2024. Without any further ado, let’s check all the details so you can make an informed decision based on your needs and preferences.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

What are the best smartwatches to buy now?

1) Amazfit Balance

Best smartwatch at budget price (Image via Amazfit)

As the name suggests, Amazfit Balance is one of the most balanced, and also one of the best smartwatches on the market. It strikes a perfect harmony of features, design, comfort, and price. It runs on the latest Zepp OS 3.0 operating system, which is designed to be efficient and use minimal battery power.

This wearable features a brilliant AMOLED display, integrated mic and speaker, GPS, and various advanced health/wellness sensors. Moreover, the battery life is what makes it stand out among the best smartwatches.

Specifications Amazfit Balance Display 480 x 480 pixels AMOLED Battery life 14 days Dimension 46 x 46 x 10.6 mm Weight 35 grams (w/o strap) Water-resistant 5 ATM Cellular options No Price $220

Talking about flaws, you won’t find any deal-breakers, except the smartphone application is a little overloaded. But this is a personal preference, and the good news is that the app is getting refined by the brand.

Pros:

Available at a very competitive price.

The battery life is unbeatable.

Stylish and comfortable design.

Cons:

It has a limited app selection at the moment.

Overwhelming smartphone app.

2) Ticwatch Pro 5

One of the best smartwatches for Android (Image via Mobovi/Flipkart)

Ticwatch Pro 5 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy at the moment. Although it comes with a hefty price tag, the performance justifies the cost. It has a circular touchscreen AMOLED face, which looks premium.

It takes a step further with a dual-layer display, which gives a minimalist feel and can be used to check steps, calories, heart rate, and more metrics. Its small additional gestures, like the rotating crown, add to a more refined user experience.

Specifications Ticwatch Pro 5 Display 466 x 466 px, always-on OLED Battery life Up to 80 hours Dimension 50.1 x 48.0 x 12.2 mm Weight 44.3 grams (w/o strap) Water-resistant 5 ATM Cellular options No Price $349

Shockingly, it lacks Google Assistant, and there is no LTE option either, which is a huge bummer at this price point. Hope things got changed with the OS updates. With that said, you will not find any other performance issues owing to the Snapdragon W5+ chip.

Pros:

It boasts a dual-layer screen.

Easy and quick to set up and configure.

It offers top-notch performance.

Cons:

It is an expensive device.

Lacks any kind of cellular connectivity.

3) Pixel Watch 2

The second generation of the watch by Google (Image via Pixel/Flipkart)

The second generation of Google’s Pixel Watch boasts many improvements compared to its predecessor. It has a new heart rate sensor, stress detection sensor, advanced workout tools, and a major platform update, making it arguably one of the best smartwatches on the market right now.

Despite being aluminum built, the watch feels very light and comfortable. Moreover, it is simple to navigate and operate. Unlike the Ticwatch Pro 5, the Pixel Watch 2 has a LTE-compatible version.

Specifications Pixel Watch 2 Display 320ppi AMOLED Battery life 24 hours with AOD Dimension 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm Weight 31 grams (w/o strap) Water-resistant 5 ATM Cellular options Yes Price Starts at $349

The latest Pixel handwear is available in three colors- Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold. It also has a new Safety Check feature that you won't find on many of the best smartwatches.

With this feature, you can set a trigger activity and timer to estimate the completion of a task. For example, you can create a safety check to reach home. If you didn't confirm reaching home at a particular time, your location will be shared with your emergency contact.

Pros:

Lightweight and comfortable design.

Advanced safety features are added.

Battery life is improved.

Cons:

It is only available in one size option.

Thick bezels disturb the viewing experience.

4) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Best overall smartwatch (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is one of the best smartwatches in every sense. From sleek design to feature-packed performance, this polished stainless steel watch has you covered in every aspect. Its rotating bezel is the highlighted differentiator from the standard Watch 6, which lets you quickly scroll through apps, menus, metrics, text, tiles, and more.

It comes in 43mm and 47mm sizes. Both are powered by the Samsung Exynos W930 dual-core 1.4GHz processor, resulting in fast and responsive performance. You will find all the robust features of its predecessor, including inducing optical and electrical heart sensors, a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor, and others in the watch.

Specifications Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm and 43mm) Display 480x480 and 432x432 Super AMOLED Battery life Up to 40 hours Dimension 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm || 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9 Weight 59 grams and 52 grams(w/o strap) Water-resistant 5 ATM Cellular options Yes Price Starts at $399

Whether it is the display quality, brightness levels, or comfort, we see multiple impressive updates in the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. But it has a shorter battery life than the last generation, which is quite disappointing.

Other than that, this watch is exclusive to Android phones, and some features only work with Samsung Galaxy handsets. Plus, the watch is reported to have some heating issues, and the rotating bezel accumulates dirt, which makes it difficult to turn over time. However, it depends on the users' working conditions.

Pros:

The rotating bezel is a godsend.

Improved screen with double brightness level.

Cons:

Battery life is mediocre.

Some features are limited to same-brand smartphones.

5) Apple Watch Ultra 2

One of the most expensive smartwatch (Image via Apple)

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is probably one of the best smartwatches available on this list. It features an OLED Retina screen with up to 3,000 nits of brightness. If you are a sports enthusiast or participate in other outdoor adventurers, this wearable is perfect. It is the most rugged and capable watch by Apple to date.

We don’t see many changes in design, as it looks identical to its predecessor, with the same case dimensions, display area, and three-button configuration. However, it has an S9 System in-package (SiP) chip, which brings in more smoothness and power.

Specifications Apple Watch Ultra 2 Display 410 x 502 pixels OLED Battery life Up to 36 hours Dimension 49 x 44 x 14.4 Weight 61.3 grams(w/o strap) Water-resistant 100m with IP6X Cellular options Yes Price Starts at $799

The battery life is better than that of other Apple Watches, but it is underwhelming compared to adventure-focused competitors like Garmin, Coros, and Polar. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is an excellent choice. However, the high price tag might make some users hesitate.

Pros:

The screen supports brightness up to 3000 nits.

It boasts a powerful processor.

Cons:

Very expensive.

Battery life falls short of other competitors with the same pricing options.

Honorable mentions

OnePlus Watch 2 has been appreciated a lot by the tech community. It has an impressive battery, a beautiful screen, and smooth performance, all at a reasonable price of $249.99. However, it misses standard features such as fall detection, ECG monitoring, and period tracking. Moreover, the software support is limited to two years.

In short, if you are a runner or sports enthusiast who wants a big screen and a long battery life, this watch could be one of the best smartwatches for you.

These were our top picks of the best smartwatches you can consider buying in 2024.

