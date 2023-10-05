Google Pixel Watch 2: Release date, specs, price, and more

The Google Pixel Watch 2 has finally been unveiled. With an introductory price of $349, this new wearable introduces an improved processor, better tracking, and more apps to improve the overall Pixel experience. Google is also launching Wear OS 4 alongside these new smartwatches, bringing support for smarter notifications and new features like bold text and better text-to-speech.

For a limited time, Google is bundling the new Pixel Watch with the new Pixel 8 Pro smartphones for absolutely free. You also get six months of Fitbit Premium and a month of YouTube Music Premium with every qualifying purchase of the new smartwatch.

There's a lot to unpack about the new wearables from Google. Let's go over all of them in this article.

Google Pixel Watch 2 release date and time

Google unveiled the new Pixel Watch on Wednesday (Image via Google)

The new Pixel Watches were unveiled at the Made by Google hardware event this Wednesday, October 4, 2023. The smartwatches are now available for pre-order from the Google Store and participating third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target.

The wearables are also being bundled with the new Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. They will start shipping from next Thursday, October 12, 2023, with most retailers expecting to deliver the Pixel Watch 2 by Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Google Pixel Watch 2 pre-order details

Starting price of the new Pixel Watch (Image via Google)

The second-gen Pixel Watch is only available in a 41 mm case size. The Wi-Fi-only version of the smartwatch is listed for $349 and is available on the Google Store, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon. The company has also launched a LTE model that sells for $399 and is available on the same storefronts.

You can pre-order the devices right now, and they will ship next Thursday, October 12, 2023, upon launch. However, the best deal is the bundled Pixel Watch 2 with the new Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.

In the United States, Verizon is offering the Pixel Watch 2 for $11.11 per month for 36 months when you buy it on a Verizon Device Program. T-Mobile is offering the device for $16.67 per month for 24 months. Both these programs add up to a total of $399, the watch's retail price. However, purchasing a data plan from T-Mobile can help get you some discounts.

Google Pixel Watch 2 specs

A quick look at the specs of the new Pixel Watch (Image via Google)

At the heart of the new Google Pixel Watch 2 is a new quad-core CPU that helps in more intelligent notifications and improved tracking. The new smartphones now support auto exercise tracking and a longer 24-hour battery with an always-on display. It also features an improved Body Response sensor, improved heart rate tracking, and skin temperature sensors.

The new smartwatch also features an Emergency Sharing feature that transmits your real-time location accurately for better safety features. The device bundles new apps like Gmail, Maps, and Google Calendar to allow for better usability.

Stress mode on the new Pixel Watch (Image via Google Watch)

The new Pixel Watch 2 also bundles an all-new Stress mode that can intelligently detect when your body is under stress and anxiety and then suggest exercises for quick relief. You can also log your moods with the new smartwatch, as shown in a demo by the tech giant.

Google Pixel Watch 2 all colors and bands

Bands available with the new Pixel Watch (Image via Google)

The case of the brand-new Pixel Watch is available in polished silver aluminum, matte black aluminum, champagne gold aluminum, and polished silver aluminum colorways. You can also get bands that match these paint jobs or buy one separately from the new lineup of stylish custom bands to compliment the watch face.

The different bands of the Pixel Watch (Image via Google)

The basebands for the new smartwatch include Porcelain Active, Hazel Active, Obsidian Active, and Bay Active variants. Additionally, all bands made for the original Pixel Watch are compatible with the new wearable. This brings the entire last-gen lineup to the new device.