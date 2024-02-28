OnePlus Watch 2 vs Galaxy Watch 6: Which is the better Wear OS wearable in 2024?

After the launch of the latest smartwatch from OnePlus, many users might be interested in a OnePlus Watch 2 vs Galaxy Watch 6 battle. Both smartwatches run on Wear OS, with the Watch 2 promising more than three days of battery life and the Galaxy Watch 6 offering more health-related readings and cellular connectivity.

These two Android smartwatches thus are some of the best wearables currently, and a comparison between OnePlus Watch 2 and Galaxy Watch 6 is essential to determine which one is the better smartwatch in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinions.

OnePlus Watch 2 vs Galaxy Watch 6: Specs compared

Before we compare these two watches, we first list the hardware information and price of these wearables.

Specification OnePlus Watch 2 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Size 46.6mm 44.4mm Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Exynos W930 Memory 2GB RAM / 32GB storage 2GB RAM / 16GB storage Battery 500mAh 425mAh Price $299 $249 Wi-Fi / $269 LTE

OnePlus Watch 2 vs Galaxy Watch 6: Design and display

The OnePlus Watch 2 has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus Watch 2 features a 2.5D sapphire-protected display. Further, it has a stainless steel chassis for added protection. The 1.43-inch AMOLED screen has a maximum brightness of 1000 nits. This means you can use it under direct sunlight without any issues.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 display also has sapphire crystal glass protection. But it has a lighter aluminum frame. It also comes with different display sizes varying from 1.3-inch to 1.5-inch. But all the variants come with Super AMOLED screens having 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

OnePlus Watch 2 vs Galaxy Watch 6: Features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 offers multiple health readings (Image via Amazon)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 runs on Google’s Wear OS combined with Samsung's OneUI user interface which means that you get multiple apps support and a seamless scrolling experience. It also has an LTE variant, which means you can use it as a standalone calling device. It also has up to 425mAh battery with more than 40 hours of battery life.

The OnePlus Watch 2, on the other hand, has a big 500mAh battery, which means that it can last for more than three days of active usage. However, it lacks any temperature sensor support, like the Galaxy Watch 6. Samsung also provides a BioActive sensor that helps measure ECG and body composition analysis.

But the OnePlus Watch 2 has dual GPS support, which is far more accurate for tracking the distance traveled and even sleep monitoring. OnePlus has still not given any rotating functions in its crown, unlike the Galaxy Watch 6, which has a rotating dial that is fast and responsive.

OnePlus Watch 2 vs Galaxy Watch 6: Final verdict

To conclude our OnePlus Watch 2 vs Galaxy Watch 6 comparison, the OnePlus Watch 2 stands out with its more than 100 hours of battery life, 32GB storage space, and stainless steel build. If battery life is a top priority for you, and you always have your phone connected to your watch, then it's the more obvious choice.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series, though, stands out with its advanced health tracking features, premium rotating dial, and LTE support. If you value important health parameters like ECG measurement and body composition analysis and want a watch that can be used without a smartphone, albeit with less battery life, then the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the better pick.

