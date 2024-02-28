OnePlus Watch 2 vs Pixel Watch 2: Which is the better smartwatch in 2024?

The OnePlus Watch 2 vs Pixel Watch 2 debate is an interesting one. The OnePlus Watch 2 was recently launched to compete with the Google Pixel Watch 2. It is the first smartwatch from OnePlus to run on Wear OS. The company has also promised more than 100 hours of battery life with this wearable, which is much more than the Pixel Watch 2. However, Google's offering comes with more health monitoring features and longer software update support.

With both smartwatches offering cutting-edge features, it becomes difficult to determine which is the more value-for-money option. Therefore, this article does a OnePlus Watch 2 vs Pixel Watch 2 comparison to determine which is the best pick for daily use.

OnePlus Watch 2 vs Pixel Watch 2: Specs compared

Before deciding which smartwatch to choose in the OnePlus Watch 2 vs Pixel Watch 2 battle, it's important to compare the features, prices, and specifications of both devices.

Specification OnePlus Watch 2 Google Pixel Watch 2 Size 46.6mm 41mm Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Snapdragon 5100 Memory 2GB RAM / 32GB storage 2GB RAM / 32GB storage Battery 500mAh 306mAh Price $299 $349 Wi-Fi / $399 LTE

OnePlus Watch 2 vs Pixel Watch 2: Design & display

The OnePlus Watch 2 comes with a 60Hz AMOLED display (Image via OnePlus)

Both devices come with round displays, though the Google Pixel Watch 2 has slightly thicker bezels and the OnePlus Watch 2 has a bigger 46.5mm display. However, the OnePlus Watch 2 is heavier than the Pixel Watch 2 and only comes with Wi-Fi + Bluetooth option.

Therefore, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is a much better option for people with smaller hands and those who prefer an LTE (4G) connection for calling or texting. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Watch 2 has a more durable sapphire glass for protecting the display, compared to the Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the Pixel Watch 2.

Both watches also have metal protection and dual buttons on the sides. However, the Pixel Watch 2's crown is much more usable as it can be used to navigate through its interface. This is something the OnePlus Watch 2 lacks.

The peak brightness of both smartwatches is the same at 1000 nits.

OnePlus Watch 2 vs Pixel Watch 2: Features

The Google Pixel Watch 2 has 2GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage (Image via Google)

Both smartwatches share a lot of similarities in terms of processing power, RAM, and storage capacity. The key difference is in the efficiency of the chipsets powering them. Google uses a Cortex-M33 MCU that runs background tasks efficiently, whereas the BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset is great for running multiple apps at once.

The OnePlus Watch 2 also has a bigger 5000mAh battery that promises up to four days of battery life with AOD turned on. The Pixel Watch 2 lacks strong battery life, as it only runs for a single day. The LTE variant runs for even less if you use it for multiple calls or SMS messages.

Compared to the first smartwatch from OnePlus, the Wear OS support on the Watch 2 is a welcome addition. It also has dual-band GPS tracking. However, the Pixel Watch 2 has more advanced health features, including skin temperature readings and body response sensors.

OnePlus Watch 2 vs Pixel Watch 2: Final verdict

To summarize our OnePlus Watch 2 vs Google Pixel Watch 2 comparison, both smartwatches are currently among the best offerings and come with Wear OS 4 support, which means that you will get regular updates. However, there are a few differences that might help you decide which smartwatch to choose.

If you have a smaller wrist, want to track more health-related activities, and calling via the watch is important for you, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is a much better buy. However, if you want a bigger display, more days of battery life, and have a budget of less than $300, the OnePlus Watch 2 is the more obvious choice.

