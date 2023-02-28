Best Fortnite Chapter 4 graphics settings for Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti in 2023

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti were launched as high-end 1440p gaming cards. These GPUs are the successors of the commercially successful RTX 2070 lineup, which can still run multiple games at QHD.

However, the RTX 30 series cards pack significantly more horsepower than their last-gen counterparts. The RTX 3070 was marketed as an RTX 2080 Ti killer, with the Ti variant beating the 2020 card by a solid 7-10% margin.

Thus, it is no surprise that the cards can run Fortnite at 1440p QHD without major problems. However, gamers will have to adjust the settings accordingly to avoid major performance issues and ensure high framerates. The best settings combinations for the cards are listed in this guide.

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are solid graphics cards for playing Fortnite at 1440p QHD

Although the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are primarily built for 1440p gaming at high framerates, it is worth noting that the cards are rendering powerhouses at 1080p. Buying a 70-class card for 1080p gaming might sound stupid, however, since Fortnite is a competitive game, the cards fit right in.

Gamers can enjoy sky-high framerates in Fortnite at 1080p. However, these GPUs do not disappoint in 1440p either. The best settings for both resolutions are listed below.

Best RTX 3070 graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1080p FHD

The RTX 3070 can run Fortnite at high framerates in 1080p with the following settings applied:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: High

High Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: High

High Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Far

Far Textures: High

High Auto download high resolution textures: On

On High resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: High

High Post processing: High

High Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 3070 graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1440p QHD

The 70-class offering from last-gen is a solid card for playing the latest titles in 1440p. The following settings run the game at 60 FPS:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: High

High Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: High

High Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Far

Far Textures: High

High Auto download high resolution textures: On

On High resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: High

High Post processing: High

High Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 3070 Ti graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1080p FHD

The RTX 3070 Ti can pump out well over 60 FPS in 1080p with the following settings applied:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: Custom

Custom Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: Epic

Epic Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Epic

Epic Textures: High

High Auto download high resolution textures: On

On High resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: Epic

Epic Post processing: Epic

Epic Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Best RTX 3070 Ti graphics settings for playing Fortnite at 1440p QHD

Fortnite Chapter 4 runs decently on the RTX 3070 Ti at 1440p with the following settings applied:

Display

Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (16:9)

2560 x 1440 (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Rendering mode: DirectX 12

Graphics

Brightness: As per preference

As per preference User Interface contrast: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Color blind strength: As per preference

As per preference Motion blur: As per preference

Graphics Quality

Quality presets: High

High Anti-aliasing & super resolution: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality 3D resolution: 66%

66% Dynamic 3D resolution: Off

Off Nanite virtualized geometry: Off

Off Virtual shadows: High

High Global illumination: Lumen High

Lumen High Reflections: Lumen High

Lumen High View distance: Far

Far Textures: High

High Auto download high resolution textures: On

On High resolution texture reminders: On

On Effects: High

High Post processing: High

High Hardware ray tracing: Off

Advanced Graphics

Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference Use GPU crash debugging: Off

Off Latency markers: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex low latency: On + Boost

Overall, the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti run Fortnite well despite the game being particularly demanding in high graphics settings. With DLSS, gamers can enjoy a smooth and enjoyable experience in the title without major stutters or framerate drops.

