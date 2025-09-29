5 best free VPN for Apple iPhone

A free VPN can help you browse securely on public Wi-Fi, unlock geo-restricted content, and protect your data from tracking, all while keeping things simple and convenient on your Apple iPhone. Finding the right VPN, however, can be tricky, especially when you want quality online protection for free. Like most free services, a free VPN also comes with certain trade-offs, such as data caps, transfer speed limits, and advertisements.

Luckily, not all of them have major drawbacks, as many VPNs offer almost all the premium features for no cost. This article will look at the five best free VPNs for Apple iPhone that balance security, speed, and usability.

Note: The list below is not ranked in any order.

The best free VPN for Apple iPhone

1) Proton VPN

Proton VPN is one of the best free VPNs for Apple iPhone overall (Image via ProtonVPN)

First on our list is Proton VPN, which is one of the most trusted names in online privacy. It offers a free plan with unlimited data usage, which is extremely rare among VPN providers. The free plan also offers DNS and IPv6 leak protection, a strict no-logs policy, and an always-on VPN/kill switch for seamless safety.

Specifications Proton VPN Data Limit Unlimited data (no bandwidth caps) Server Locations 3-5 (free plan) Key Features No ads, strict no-logs, open-source iOS app, kill switch support

For iPhone users, Proton VPN is a strong option because it combines unlimited browsing with robust privacy. While the free plan doesn’t allow streaming services or access to premium servers, it’s still excellent for everyday use, such as browsing, messaging, and protecting public Wi-Fi sessions.

2) PrivadoVPN Free

PrivadoVPN Free is among the top free VPNs for Apple iPhone (Image via PrivadoVPN)

PrivadoVPN stands out for offering a generous 10 GB monthly data allowance, a no-logs policy, and access to over 10 server locations globally. While it has a 10 GB/month data limit, it offers unlimited speed within that cap. Being a Switzerland-based VPN provider, it benefits from the country's strict data protection laws.

Specifications PrivadoVPN Data Limit 10 GB/month Server Locations 10+ Key Features Zero-log claim, ad-blocker, AES-256 encryption

PrivadoVPN is particularly good for Apple iPhone users due to its focus on security and speed for casual browsing, social media, and selective streaming needs. Although the iOS app does not yet feature a kill switch, its streamlined connectivity and powerful encryption provide solid protection for basic mobile use.

3) Hotspot Shield VPN

Hotspot Shield is a reliable free VPN for Apple iPhone (Image via Hotspot Shield)

Hotspot Shield VPN is recognized worldwide for its proprietary Hydra protocol, which delivers fast speeds and stable connections even on its free version. The free plan features unlimited bandwidth and data, AES-128/256 encryption, and won’t log browsing activity.

Specifications Hotspot Shield Data Limit Unlimited data Server Locations 1 Key Features Uses its Hydra protocol, strong encryption

Hotspot Shield is a convenient choice for light browsing and casual online protection. While it offers unlimited data, it is restricted to a limited selection of servers and speeds of up to 2 Mbps, so it's not great for heavy downloads or streaming. However, despite this, its strong encryption and Hydra protocol make it reliable for maintaining privacy on public Wi-Fi.

4) Windscribe Free

Windscribe is a versatile free VPN for Apple iPhone with a high data limit (Image via Windscribe)

Windscribe is a Canadian VPN provider that offers a generous data cap of 10 GB per month. It supports multiple protocols and includes a built-in feature called R.O.B.E.R.T., which helps block ads and trackers. You will have access to over 10 server locations, more than most free VPNs, providing users with flexibility in choosing where they connect.

Specifications Windscribe Data Limit 10 GB/month Server Locations ~10 or more free locations Key Features No-logs claim, supports multiple VPN protocols, ad/tracker filtering

While the 10 GB cap might not be enough for heavy streaming, the inclusion of ad-blocking tools and unlimited device connections makes it appealing. With frequent updates, Windscribe remains a reliable VPN for streaming, ad-free browsing, and network security.

5) Hide.me VPN

Hide.me VPN is a secure free VPN for Apple iPhone that provides unlimited data transfers (Image via Hide.me)

Hide.me is another excellent VPN that offers unlimited data and advanced protocols. The free plan includes eight server locations, maintains a strict no-logs policy, and blocks ads, making it one of the more trustworthy options on the market.

Specifications Hide.me VPN Data Limit Unlimited data Server Locations 8 Key Features No ads, zero-logs claim, multiple protocol support

The iPhone app boasts essentials like split tunneling, secure multi-hop routing, and a kill switch feature, making it ideal for switching locations or securing personal data. Continuous improvements and clear privacy terms provide users with reliable protection, free from hidden catches, making it the perfect free VPN for iPhone users.

That's about it for the best free VPNs for iPhones. All the mentioned VPNs offer high data transfer bandwidths and strong privacy, some even offering premium options for free. While the free plans undoubtedly have certain limitations, they offer reliable connections, security, and decent performance.

