5 best gaming desks in 2025

Having the right gaming desk as part of your setup can make a huge difference, especially when playing fast-paced titles. Modern gaming desks have evolved to be far more than simple furniture, now featuring ergonomic features that improve your overall experience. Apart from being comfortable to use, desks also need to have ample space for all your computer peripherals, like your PC, monitor, and keyboard.

While there are many options online, it can be tricky to find the right one that suits your needs. On that note, this article lists five of the best gaming desks to look out for.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The best gaming desks of 2025

1) Secretlab MAGNUS Pro

The Secretlab MAGNUS Pro is one of the best gaming desks overall (Image via Secretlab)

Price: $799

The Secretlab MAGNUS Pro is hands-down one of the best gaming desks for both professional and casual gamers. It has impressive features and is highly configurable upon purchase. The cable management on this desk is well designed, with a cable tray at the back.

The Magnus Pro takes it a notch further with a fully integrated power supply column, where you can power all components using a single cable, reducing clutter.

Specifications Secretlab MAGNUS Pro Desk dimensions 59.1” (L) x 27.6” (W) Height adjustable Yes, up to 49.2” RGB Yes Max load capacity 265 lbs

The table is also height adjustable, so you can work or play games while standing. Built with a sturdy steel chassis and a max load of 265 lbs, you can have quite a few components on the table without having to worry about its stability.

Currently, all signature edition desk mats are free for the desk, so be sure to check that out too. Although the table comes with cable management, you can have more add-ons, such as cable anchors, sheaths, and straps.

Here's the buying link for the desk.

2) Thermaltake G700 RGB gaming desk

The Thermaltake G700 RGB is one of the best premium gaming desks (Image via Thermaltake)

Price: $1,099.99

The Thermaltake G700 RGB is a great alternative to Secretlab's option. It has a sturdy build with plenty of room for multiple desktop peripherals. It features a cable management compartment and magnetic cable organizers, which help keep the setup tidy and minimalistic-looking.

Specifications Thermaltake G700 RGB Desk dimensions 62.99" (L) x 34.92" (W) Height adjustable Yes, 49.2” RGB Yes Max load capacity 286.6 Ibs

The entire desktop features a mouse pad surface, which is a great touch. The sides of the table are lined by RGB lighting that features five modes, adding to the aesthetic. Featuring a max load of 286.6 lbs, the table can support large components with ease.

Thermaltake also has a solid L-shaped gaming desk for those who seek more room and versatility from their desk. While it may be pricey, the ToughDesk 500L serves as the perfect high-end L-shaped desk in the premium category.

Here's the buying link for the desk.

3) Eureka Aero Pro wing-shaped standing desk

The Eureka Aero Pro is a super versatile gaming desk (Image via Eureka)

Price: $599.99

The Eureka Aero Pro is ideal for those seeking multipurpose desks. The unique wing-shaped design is more ergonomic and also practical to use. Apart from gaming, the extra shelves make the table perfect for musicians and artists.

While you may not be able to place a PC on the desk, several other devices like speakers, lamps, and extra monitors can be accommodated, thanks to the additional shelves. You can even hang headphones and place cups by using the hanger and the cup holder.

Specifications Eureka Aero Pro Desk dimensions 63" (L) x 29.92" (W) Height adjustable Yes, up to 49.2” RGB Yes Max load capacity 220 Ibs

The gaming desk has a sturdy alloy steel base with a full-length non-slip, waterproof mouse pad covering the top. Apart from having good cable management, it also features phone and tablet slots, socket holders, and, as mentioned, headphone hangers and cup holders.

Here's the buying link for the desk.

Also read: 5 best gaming keyboards in 2025

4) IKEA UTESPELARE

The IKEA UTESPELARE is a great low-cost gaming desk for minimalist users (Image via IKEA)

Price: $224.99

The IKEA UTESPELARE features a super minimalistic design. Unlike other tables on the list, this desk does not feature automated height adjustment, but comes with manually adjustable legs. It has a metal mesh on the back, allowing for ventilation of your PC during heat buildup.

The tabletop is quite long and has enough space for holding multiple components. Moreover, the integrated cable management system is a nice touch, giving it a clean, aesthetic look.

Specifications IKEA UTESPELARE Desk dimensions 63" (L) x 31.5" (W) Height adjustable Yes, manually adjustable up to 30.75” RGB No Max load capacity 110 Ibs

The height of the table can be adjusted using the six different height modes, which range from 27 to 30 inches. Although the desk is sturdy, it has a maximum load capacity of just 110 lbs. While it is enough to hold a monitor, a PC, and some peripherals, it may struggle to hold much more.

Here's the buying link for the desk.

5) Homall 44in Z-shaped desk

The Homall 44in Z-shaped desk is among the best budget desks (Image via Homall)

Price: $149.99

Last on our list is the Homall 44in Z-shaped gaming desk, which is one of the more affordable options. It may not be as spacious as the other desks on the list, but it is sturdy and is aesthetically pleasing with its Carbon Fiber surface.

It doesn't have a cable management feature, but it comes with cable organizers, which can help with clutter to an extent. However, the fixed height setting of 29.3 inches may be a dealbreaker for some.

Specifications Homall 44in Z-shaped desk Desk dimensions 44“ (L) x 23.6” (W) Height adjustable No RGB No Max load capacity 220 lbs

With its Z-shaped design, the desk is capable of holding up to 220 lbs of load. The table also comes with cup holders and hangers that you can use to place a headphone or a controller.

For a little over $100, you can also purchase the Homall L-shaped gaming workstation. However, note that it does not compare to the Thermaltake in terms of build quality.

Here's the buying link for the desk.

Those were some of the best gaming desks on the market. We've included a varied list of budget options, featuring premium, professional-looking desks and also low-priced ones.

